Why ghee shouldn't be consumed on empty stomach; an Ayurveda expert explains

Ghee, the ancient superfood, is trusted for its healing and nutritious properties cut to present era. Ayurveda classical text Charaka Samhita talks highly about clarified butter made after removing milk solids and recommends it for those suffering from vata and pitta disorders and a range of other health benefits from easing digestion, boosting immunity, eyesight to name a few. It is however important to consume ghee in the right way and right quantity to reap its maximum benefits. (Also read: Ghee or olive oil can ease constipation; quick home remedies) Ghee is most popularly added to chapatis, on top of dal chawal and other curries to add a dose of nourishment and healthy fats to the meal.(Shutterstock)

Ghee not only enhances flavour and taste of a dish but also provides your body with necessary nutrients from vitamins A, D, E, and K to healthy fatty acids like omega-3 and omega-6, which play an important role in maintaining overall health. Ghee also has butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that has been associated with anti-inflammatory and gut health benefits.

Ayurveda expert Dr Rekha Radhamony in her recent Instagram post talks about the right and wrong way of consuming ghee for health benefits.

Is it okay to consume ghee on empty stomach first thing in the morning?

If you are someone who starts their day with ghee, it probably isn't a great idea, as per Dr Radhamony.

"We all know ghee is great for digestion but is it okay to consume ghee first thing in the morning empty stomach because it is great for digestion, absolutely not. Ghee is a heavy food, it's great for pitta and it is an amazing digestive helper, but ghee needs to be cooked as well," says the Ayurveda expert.

Why you should cook or heat your ghee first

Dr Radhamony says ghee should be cooked or heated before consuming and raw ghee should be avoided.

"So, the best way to consume ghee to get all its benefits is to consume it in a cooked form. So, when you are making a dal, cook it in ghee, when you are sautéing your veggies, sauté it in ghee. In this way you can enjoy all the benefits of ghee and also it helps you with digestion," says Dr Radhamony.

As per the Ayurveda expert, one can also have ghee on rotis and along with warm dal and rice.

