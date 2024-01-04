As the wedding season unfolds, prioritise a dedicated skincare routine, starting three months before your big day. This is because during winter, our skin often becomes chapped, flaky, dull and dry due to harsh weather conditions that make our skin lose its natural oils, thereby making it dry and lifeless. Winter wedding skincare: How to achieve glowing skin for your big day (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Shikha, Dietitian and Nutritionist at OZiva, recommended a holistic approach incorporating clean, plant-based nutrition, stress management and hydration. Consume antioxidant-rich foods, add supplements like Glutathione and plant-based collagen and embrace a daily AM-PM skincare routine with serums featuring ingredients like Turmeric Extract and Phyto Vitamin C. She also suggested -

Nutrition for Radiance : Consume antioxidant-rich foods daily, found in green leafy vegetables, nuts, seeds, fruits, and whole foods. Incorporate Glutathione tablets as a must-have supplement for bright, radiant and healthy skin. Include a daily plant-based collagen builder for a glowing and youthful complexion.

Develop an AM-PM routine with clean beauty products tailored to your skin type. Prioritize cleansing, toning, and moisturizing, followed by a serum and sunscreen (AM only). Consider gentle exfoliation and weekly use of bioactive masks with Vitamin C to enhance skin radiance. Specialized serums with Turmeric Extract, Phyto Vitamin C, and Rosehip Oil penetrate deeper to address acne, pigmentation, ageing and dullness. Sleep and Hydration Essentials : Ensure 7-8 hours of beauty sleep for better moisturized and repaired skin. Hydrate with 2-3 liters of water daily to manage moisture levels, enhance skin elasticity, maintain pH balance, flush toxins, minimise wrinkles, and prevent pimples, achieving picture-perfect skin for your big day.

Shikha highlighted, “This personalised routine is key to achieving a natural, inner glow. Make sure to get 7-8 hours of good sleep each night—it's crucial for your skin to repair and stay hydrated.. Additionally, maintain your hydration levels and effective stress management through the grounding practices of Yoga or meditation. Consistently following these personalised tips for three months becomes a commitment to unveiling healthy, luminous skin on your D-day.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder of TAC - The Ayurveda Co., said, “Well, the winter wedding season is here and all eyes are on celebrity makeup artists but here's the real deal – the key to a stunning bridal look isn't just in the makeup chair; it's in your skincare routine. For winter brides, the Vata dosha typically rules the roost, emphasising the need to restore moisture and warmth to the skin. To this end, seek out ingredients such as aloe vera, honey, and kumkumadi, known for their hydrating and soothing properties - which is extremely important in winters considering the dryness in the air. Additionally, quick DIYs are always the saviours.”

She added, “Treat yourself to an Ayurvedic Ubtan once or twice a week. Simply mix chickpea flour, turmeric, and a few drops of rosewater or milk for a homemade mask that gently exfoliates, removing dead skin cells - leaving you with a radiant glow. Lastly, Ayurveda emphasises the mind-body connection. Elevated stress levels can negatively impact your skin, causing breakouts and dullness. Thus, Integrate stress-relieving practices like yoga and meditation into your routine to ward off stress.”

Dolly Kumar, Cosmetic Engineer and Founder at Skinella, advised that to restore a natural glow and radiance this season, “Nourish and moisturise your skin with natural ingredients like superfoods. These superfoods offer a boost of vitamins, antioxidants and essential nutrients vital for your skin's health.”

Here are some quick superfood skincare tips to achieve a radiant look for the wedding season according to her -