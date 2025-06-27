Woman shows her 'miracle Botox at home' routine: Is flaxseed ice facial safe and does it actually make skin smooth?

Sarah Forrai, an Australian beauty influencer and founder of Contour Cube, took to Instagram on April 11 to share a peek inside her skincare ritual involving flaxseed. She titled her post, 'POV: you remember you have Botox at home'. In the accompanying video, Sarah demonstrated how she mixes flaxseeds with water, soaks them and grinds the mixture to develop a gel-like consistency. She strains and cools the gel before use. Also read | Woman shows rubbing banana peel on face works like Botox for brightening skin: But does it really and is it safe? Sarah Forrai swears by her flaxseed ice facial. (Instagram/ Sarah Forrai)

‘Miracle seed that helps soothe your skin’

According to Sarah, flaxseed gel can be a wonderful addition to your skincare routine, offering benefits like soothing, hydrating, and protecting your skin: “I’ve been icing daily with this flaxseed ice facial it’s honestly such a game-changing little secret. The frozen cube tightens, tones, and de-puffs on contact. And flaxseed? It’s the miracle seed that helps soothe and smooth your skin. So simple, so effective.”

Should you try an iced flaxseed facial?

But before using the flaxseed gel on your face, there are something things you must know. In an April 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sai Lahari Rachumallu, associate consultant, dermatology, Manipal Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, shared that while flaxseed gel may not be a direct replacement for Botox, it offers a natural alternative for those looking to improve skin health.

Dr Sai shared that Botox, short for botulinum toxin, temporarily paralyses specific facial muscles. It reduces signs of ageing, the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, and gives a more youthful appearance.

What is flaxseed gel? “Flaxseeds are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and lignans. The gel is prepared by boiling flax seeds in water and keeping them overnight. Its benefits include that it hydrates skin, reduces visible signs of ageing because of its antioxidant properties and ⁠improves skin elasticity,” Dr Sai said.

Dr Sai added: “Regular intake of flaxseeds or their use as a part of skin care routine may contribute to overall skin health, but for a significant reduction of wrinkles in a limited time, Botox is a better option. Muscle relaxation obtained by Botox injections, which are specific, cannot be obtained by flaxseed gel. Flaxseed gel may improve the skin elasticity and appearance, but saying it gives Botox-like results may not be true.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.