Woman who dropped 17 kilos, shares 4 things most people do wrong in weight loss

Weight loss requires the right diet, calculated workout plan and a lot of determination. However, with all the weight loss trends floating on the Internet, we often get confused on what to do for healthy and sustained weight loss. This also leaves us wondering if we are doing everything right. Hence, when we do not see fast results, we feel demotivated. Surti Yadav noted down the things that people do wrong in weight loss(Instagram/@ysurtaaaaa._)

But, while consistency is the key to weight loss, and results may show up only after some time, it is essential to take the right steps to ensure that we lose the extra kilos and restrict them from coming back. Surti Yadav is an Instagram user who went through an impressive weight transformation journey and dropped 17 kilos. Surti keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile. From sharing her diet to her workouts, Surti’s Instagram profile is filled with helpful hacks for faster weight loss.

A few weeks back, Surti noted down the things that people do wrong in weight loss, that can slow their progress. "If you're training 3-5 times a week and eating in a calorie deficit but still see no changes, here's what might be happening," wrote Surti.

Inaccurate calorie tracking:

You may be underestimating your calorie intake or overestimating your calorie burn. Small miscalculation can add up, preventing you from truly being in a deficit.

Not eating enough protein:

Insufficient protein intake can hinder muscle maintenance and fat loss. Without enough protein, your body might be losing muscle, instead of fat, leading to minimal visible changes.

Lack of training intensity:

Your workouts might not be challenging enough to stimulate muscle growth or fat loss if you're not progressively overloading or varying your workouts, your body can plateau.

Stress and poor sleep:

High stress and inadequate sleep can increase cortisol levels, which can lead to fat retention, especially around the belly, and hinder recovery and performance.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.