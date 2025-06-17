Woman who dropped 9 kilos shares 6 things not to do for weight loss: Eating diet food

Melissa, a weight loss coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, shedding 9 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her inspiring journey on social media, offering practical diet and workout tips. Her daily posts are packed with motivation, featuring effective habits and hacks to help fast-track the weight loss process. Also read | Fitness coach who dropped 10 kilos, shares 7 mistakes to avoid for faster weight loss: Cutting carbs, skipping meals Melissa shared six habits that should be avoided for faster weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

On May 27, Melissa shared a post reflecting on her own weight loss journey and the lessons she learnt. “I spent years stuck in the same cycle…starting over every Monday, trying diet after diet, hoping it would work, telling myself this time would be different, only to end up right back where I started. I tried every diet, counting calories, endless cardio workouts, and obsessing over the scale, but none of it worked long term. I knew I had to do things differently. It wasn’t just about eating less and moving more, or I’d be at my goal. It was about relearning how to think about food, movement and my body. It was about building a lifestyle. Not a diet,” she wrote.

Melissa shared six habits that should be avoided for faster weight loss:

1. Eating diet food

Fuel your body, don’t deprive it. Get the exact amount of carbs, fat, and protein that you need. No more cutting out food groups or starving; just eat the food that makes you feel good.

2. Start over on Monday

One meal will not ruin our progress. Every meal is a chance to move forward, not restart. No more guilt or black and white thinking; just believe in consistency.

Fuel your body with protein, carbs and fat.(Shutterstock)

3. Move your body to burn calories:

Movement is something you get to do, not something you have to do. No more movement as punishment. Instead, do it because you love it.

4. Let the scale dictate your mood:

The scale doesn’t tell the full story. Measure progress by energy, confidence, how you feel in your body and in your clothes. No more emotional attachment to the scale.

5. Let your mindset hold you back:

Mindset is as important as food and movement. It can hold you back for years, waiting for the perfect time or until you know what to do. No more thinking; just action. All action moves you forward. Also read | Woman who lost 23 kg in 5 months shares 5 things she gave up to reach her fitness goals: ‘I stuck to home food’

6. Put a timeline on your goal:

This is a marathon, not a sprint. You’re on a journey, and it has no end date. Get stronger, healthier and happier each day.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.