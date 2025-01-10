Woman who lost 9 kgs in less than 3 months, shares her calorie deficit diet: 'I started volume eating'

Mahtab Ekay, a fat loss coach, went through a drastic weight transformation where she lost 9 kilos in less than three months. Regularly, Mahtab keeps sharing snippets of her weight loss journey on her Instagram profile, along with weight loss tips and tricks. Her Instagram profile is replete with helpful information related to weight loss-diet and workout regimen. A few days back, Mahtab shared an anecdote related to her weight transformation. Also read | Woman who dropped 50 kg in 13 months but gained it back reveals 11 things you should know about weight loss Mahtab Ekay followed a calorie deficit diet for faster weight loss.(Instagram/@fitbymahtab, Pexels)

“To lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit, meaning you consume fewer calories than your body burns. However, sticking to that deficit can be challenging, especially when hunger kicks in,” Mahtab added as she shared the trick she followed to stay satiated and manage her cravings.

“Here’s the single change I made in my diet to make it easier. I started volume eating. The secret is to choose foods that are low in calories but high in volume. This way, they fill up your plate (and your stomach) without adding too many calories. This approach makes it easier to stay full and satisfied while sticking to your calorie goals. Plus, you’ll be nourishing your body with all the good stuff it needs,” read an excerpt of her post. Also read | Lose 5 kg in 1 week? Fitness trainer shares 'guaranteed' weight loss diet plan but with a warning

Check out the diet she followed:

Breakfast:

Veggie-packed omlette: Use egg whites or whole eggs with plenty of veggies like spinach, bell peppers, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Add a side of fresh fruit to keep you full until lunchtime.

ALSO READ: Want to lose belly fat? Know what to eat at night for weight loss

Lunch:

Big salad with lean protein: Think mixed greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, carrots, and grilled chicken or tofu. Use a low-calorie dressing or a splash of vinegar to keep it light.

Veggie soup: A big bowl of broth-based soup loaded with veggies like carrots, celery, and zucchini, and a protein source like beans or chicken will keep you satisfied.

Snacks:

Air-popped popcorn: A large serving of popcorn has fewer calories than chips and can satisfy your craving for something crunchy.

Veggies with hummus: Carrot sticks, cucumber slices, and bell pepper strips with a side of hummus are perfect for keeping hunger at bay. Also read | What to drink for weight loss? Nutritionist shares 5 detox beverages to reduce fat

Dinner:

Stir-fry: Use broccoli, bell peppers, snap peas, and mushrooms. Add lean protein like shrimp or chicken, and serve over a small portion of brown rice or quinoa.

Cauliflower rice bowl: Use cauliflower rice as a base, and top with lots of colorful veggies, some avocado slices, and a protein like grilled fish or tofu.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.