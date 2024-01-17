Women's Healthy Weight Day: 4 effective ways to shed kilos and maintain an ideal weight

Appearances can be deceptive when it comes to wellness. Looking slim isn't a standalone measure of being in the pink of health. While the ill effects of obesity are well-known and indicate high levels of cholesterol and fat deposits in the body, an apparently fit person could be at risk of many diseases too. Healthy weight is one of the measures of assessing the risk of health complications. Body Mass Index is a measure of body fat based on height and weight that applies to adult men and women. BMI is calculated by dividing the weight of a person in kilograms (or pounds) by the square of height in meters (or feet). Women's Healthy Weight Day is observed every year on Thursday of the third week of January. This year it's being celebrated on January 18. The day aims at spreading awareness around the concept of healthy weight and steps to achieve the ideal weight. (Also read: What is mediterranean diet; top benefits from weight loss to heart attack prevention) On the occasion of Women's Healthy Weight Day, here are ways to achieve healthy weight for women.(Freepik)

Maintaining a healthy weight is important for both men and women and it not only helps you feel better and more energetic but can also reduce risk of falling ill due to chronic diseases like cardiovascular illness, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease, thyroid issues to name a few.

A balanced meal should be consumed to maintain a healthy weight whether you are on a higher or lower side of the ideal weight. Shedding extra pounds doesn't require a strenuous workout routine, but a regular effort to maintain the required weight for overall well-being.

On the occasion of Women's Healthy Weight Day, here are ways to achieve healthy weight for women:

1. Aim for sustainable weight loss

Fad diets and limiting your consumption to specific food groups can help you burn calories in short term, but can lead to nutrient deficiency and decreased energy levels in the longer run. For sustainable weight loss, it's important to follow a diet which comprises of healthy meals from all food groups. Include wholegrains, proteins, vitamins, mineral, fibre and hydrate yourself well. Do not go overboard with anything and focus on your portion size so you don't overeat or undereat.

2. Skip strenuous exercises, and do what's more fun

While there are different kinds of workouts from weightlifting, treadmill to push-ups, stick to an exercise that you enjoy and which you can do not for just few months but decades. This will ensure you follow your fitness routine and feel like doing it every day.

3. Sleep well

From daily stressors to menopause views, there are many challenges that women face when it comes to getting optimal sleep. However, a relaxing sleep can pave a way for a healthy you, and can even aid in weight loss. A more efficient metabolism and well-managed stress levels can also keep diseases at bay.

4. Get rid of belly fat

Even if you have a healthy weight and BMI, and everything seems fine about your health, belly fat or abdominal fat can still put you at risk of deadly diseases. Do not be fooled by the numbers, and start working out to get rid of this pesky weight around your waist.