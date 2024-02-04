World Cancer Day 2024: 5 common cancers in women beyond cervical cancer

Women are susceptible to a range of cancers due to multiple factors from genetic predisposition, hormonal issues, reproductive history, to environmental exposures. Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation and menopause can raise risk of breast and uterine cancers. Genetic mutations and family history apart from exposure to carcinogens can also contribute to the risk of cancer in women. It is important for women to go for regular screenings and adopt a healthy lifestyle to reduce risk. Apart from cervical cancer, that has been in news for the past few days, breast, colorectal, lung, endometrial and ovarian cancers are also common in women. (Also read | World Cancer Day 2024: 6 cancer-fighting foods you must include in your daily diet) Breast, colorectal, lung, endometrial and ovarian cancers lead to significant disease burden and mortality. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

"While cervical cancer is a big point of concern, several others concerning malignancies continue to severely impact women's health. Breast, colorectal, lung, endometrial and ovarian cancers lead to significant disease burden and mortality, but often fly under the public radar. Awareness is imperative for improving early detection and treatment. Catching these aggressive diseases in initial stages can positively impact survivability and quality of life after diagnosis," says Dr Pakhee Aggarwal, senior consultant, gynaecological oncology and robotic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital.

TOP CANCERS IN WOMEN

Dr Aggarwal shares a list of common cancers in women they must guard against.

1. Breast cancer: It occurs in the breast tissue, most often beginning in the ducts or glands. Breast cancer has the highest incidence rate for women compared to other cancers. Risk factors include gender, age, family history, obesity, never being pregnant, never breast feeding and genetic mutations. Screening using mammograms can aid early detection.

2. Colorectal cancer: It is the cancer affecting the colon and rectum. Risk factors are family history, inflammatory bowel disease, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, diets high in red meats and processed foods. Screening can detect precancerous polyps which can then be removed before turning cancerous.

3. Endometrial cancer: Cancer arising in the lining of the uterus, influenced by excess oestrogen exposure without accompanying progesterone. Obesity, diabetes, late menopause, never having children, untreated hormonal disturbance and oestrogen only hormone replacement therapy can raise risk. Most cases occur after menopause, but those that are genetically susceptible may develop it at a much younger age, even before menopause.

4. Ovarian cancer: Abnormal ovarian cell proliferation, includes epithelial tumours arising from the ovary surface, germ cell tumours from eggs, and stromal tumours from hormone-producing cells cause this cancer. Family history and reproductive history affect risk. Cigarette smoking is also a risk for certain type of ovarian cancers. Most ovarian cancers present in advanced stage due to lack of awareness of common symptoms of bloating, indigestion and early satiety.

5. Lung cancer: Uncontrolled division of abnormal lung cells, frequently due to cigarette smoking is responsible for this cancer. The risk rises with the duration and quantity of smoking, and even passive smoking is a risk.