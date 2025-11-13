World Diabetes Day 2025: 5 diabetes-friendly swaps for everyday Indian meals

World Diabetes Day 2025: 14 November is observed as the Diabetes Day. The day is aimed at raising awareness about the surging cases of diabetes and why it is important to maintain a healthy lifestyle. India is often called the diabetes capital of the world, making it even more important to understand how to mitigate this risk. Substitute your white rice with complex carbs like brown rice. (Picture credit: Freepik)

One of the predispositions is diet, as regular Indian meals include staples like roti or rice, which predominantly raise blood sugar levels. HT Lifestyle reached out to experts to understand how prevalent diabetes has become and why tweaking the diet is one of the effective ways to help reduce the risks.

Why young adults and teens face the risk of a diabetes surge

Before we look at the dietary adjustments, let's take a step back and understand why India is called the diabetes capital of the world. Previously, diabetes was considered a middle-aged or older-age condition, but lately, India's younger generations, both teenagers and young adults, are widely affected.

Dr Abhinav Kumar Gupta, senior consultant- endocrinology and diabetes, Narayana Hospital in Jaipur, told us that new cases are appearing in people as young as 20 and 35 years of age. This sheds light on how alarming the situation has become. Lifestyle and genetic factors are contributors to the risk. Obesity emerges as one of the major risk factors.

Young adults are also busy professionals, as the doctor noted, who may often skip exercise and follow a poor diet. This imbalance worsens early diabetes. He asserted that diabetes sometimes stays silent, which is 'scarier.’

Dr Gupta suggested some early signs which many people may overlook, “Most of the time, young people with diabetes don't even know they have it until a check-up. Sometimes, there are small clues like dark skin on their neck, being super tired, cuts that won't heal, or being really thirsty, but people usually ignore them until their blood sugar is through the roof.”

The endocrinologist also warned that when diabetes is not regulated, one may see common complications such as eye damage, nerve issues causing tingling in the feet, and kidney problems. He urged reducing carbohydrates and excessive fats from the diet.

Healthy swaps in Indian meals

Brown rice is a healthier alternative.(Freepik)

Lifestyle coach Nidhi Nahata, founder of Justbe, shared that simple tweaks to traditional dishes with healthier alternatives help in bringing about balanced blood sugar levels.

She revealed these healthy, diabetes-friendly swaps:

1. Replace white rice with millets or brown rice

Refined rice loses fibre, hence quicker blood sugar peaks.

Brown rice, foxtail millet, or red rice sustains hunger longer and allows sugar to be released gradually.

2. Replace deep-fried snacks with roasted or steamed options

Instead of fried snacks, opt for roasted chana, puffy rice bhel, or homemade dhokla.

It aids digestion and prevents after-dinner drowsiness.

3. Exchange polished flour rotis with whole-grain or mixed-flour ones

Rotis made from jowar, ragi, or bajra aid in stabilising blood sugar and offer regular energy all day.

4. Avoid creamy sauces, and go for nut or seed-based sauces

Stay away from curries heavy in butter or cream.

Instead, add cashew, sesame, or pumpkin seed.

5. Go for natural sweets over artificially made ones.

Use mashed dates, ripe banana, or grated apple to sweeten your food.

Instead of empty calories, they give fibre and minerals.

