World Hearing Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and everything you need to know

World Hearing Day is celebrated each year to raise awareness about preventing deafness and hearing loss and promoting ear and hearing care around the world. It encourages individuals to take action to protect their hearing and seek treatment for any hearing-related issues. Our sense of hearing helps us connect with people and allows us to communicate in a way that none of our other senses can. We can listen to everything around us, good and terrible, thanks to hearing. There are people without the ability to hear all over the world. This day serves to advocate for accessible hearing healthcare services and to address the impact of hearing loss on individuals' quality of life. From date to history, scroll down to know more. (Also read: World Wildlife Day 2024: Date, theme, history, significance and all you need to know ) World Hearing Day 2024: Date, theme, history and significance(Pixabay)

World Hearing Day 2024 date and theme

World Hearing Day is observed annually on March 3, and this year it falls on a Sunday. The theme for 2024, designated by the World Health Organization (WHO), is "Changing mindsets: Let's make ear and hearing care a reality for all." The focus of World Hearing Day 2024 is to address societal misperceptions and stigmatizing mindsets through awareness-raising and information-sharing, targeting both the public and healthcare providers, according to WHO.

History of World Hearing Day

World Hearing Day was first recognised by WHO in 2007. Previously, the day was recognised as International Ear Care Day. After 2016, WHO changed the name to World Hearing Day. Each year, the WHO chooses a theme and creates educational resources around it. These resources are available in several languages. It also reports on and organises activities around the world.

World Hearing Day significance

World Hearing Day plays an important role in raising global awareness about hearing health and the prevention of deafness and hearing loss. People use the day as an opportunity to raise awareness of the value of early diagnosis and intervention, to promote access to ear and hearing care services, and to encourage hearing screening. World Hearing Day is an important step towards a world where everyone has access to ear and hearing care, regardless of their financial situation or location, by drawing attention to the impact of hearing loss on people's quality of life and the need for inclusive health policies.