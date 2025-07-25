World IVF Day 2025: About to start your IVF journey? Know what to eat and avoid for safer outcomes

World IVF Day 2025: July 25 is observed to raise awareness about fertility treatment. On this day, in 1978, Louise Brown was born, the first baby conceived from the In Vitro Fertilisation process. IVF is one of the treatments that infertile couples choose. They also change habits for a better lifestyle that increases the success rates of IVF. One of the key factors is diet. Your diet contains essential nutrients that support fetal development and growth.(Shutterstock)

Dr Sahana K P, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bengaluru, shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of lifestyle in infertile couples, with diet being one of the vital factors that directly have a hand in fertility.

“Once the couple take the leap towards starting IVF treatment, one of the commonest questions they ask us is based on diet and dietary habits, what to eat and what to avoid – in order to boost the success rates of IVF treatment. Since lifestyle plays a huge role in infertile couples, diet, sleep, and stress are important factors that contribute to IVF success. It is important to know the right foods to eat so that all parameters in the couple, including weight, BMI, sperm and oocyte quality and quantity, remain optimal prior to the start of therapy," Dr Sahana explained, highlighting the non-negotiable value of knowing what you should eat to ensure your IVF journey goes smoothly.

A close-up of the IVF process. The sperm and egg fertilisation takes place in a lab, and later the embryo is added to the mother's uterus.(Shutterstock)

What should your diet include?

A balanced diet is prioritised in general as well because the body requires many nutrients, and a balanced diet caters to all the nutritional requirements. A well-proportioned diet contains all the macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats. Along with this, micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals are also important.

Dr Sahana K P listed out the key components of a balanced diet:

1. Carbohydrates

Ensure that you consume a generous quantity of complex carbohydrates, eg, fruits, vegetables, brown rice, legumes and whole grains.

Avoid foods that are high in simple carbs cookies, cakes, white bread or white rice.

2. Proteins

Vegetable sources of protein, such as those present in pulses (peas, beans, and lentils), soya and seeds (such as pumpkin seeds and chia seeds), are preferred over animal sources such as meat, and eggs.

Fish such as salmon, tuna and sardines are good sources of DHA, that are essential for fetal brain development.

3. Fats

Sources of healthy fat include those found in nuts, olive oil, avocados and grape seed oil, these are preferred to maintain hormone regulation and good quality of oocyte.

It is advisable to avoid foods rich in trans fat, such as commercial baked and snack foods, animal products, french fries and mayonnaise.

4. Micronutrients

A diet rich in micronutrients such as folic acid, Vitamin B12 and Vitamin B6 (legumes, fruits and green leafy vegetables) is essential for optimal fetal brain development.

Similarly, adequate daily intake of Vitamin D ( dairy products,eggs, milk supplements) is essential for good egg quality.

Foods rich in Vitamin C, E, Zinc, Calcium, Magnesium and selenium are potential antioxidants necessary for good sperm quality and must be included in the diet plan.

Berries such as strawberries and blueberries are rich sources of essential vitamins and hence are advised to be consumed in small quantities every day

What to avoid?

Now that you know what a balanced diet looks like, let's also take a closer look at the things that may negatively impact fertility success. First up is coffee, a morning staple for many. While it’s not strictly prohibited, there is a safe limit to how much you should consume.

Dr Sahana said, “When it comes to IVF and pregnancy, it’s important to be mindful of coffee and alcohol consumption. While caffeine is not strictly contraindicated, it’s necessary to keep the consumption to less than 200 mg/day to avoid its potential harmful effects in IVF and pregnancy."

For the uninformed, ‘contraindicated’ is a medical term used to describe something that is not advised by doctors.

There are some things which are strictly banned, as Dr Sahana added, "On the other hand, heavy drinking and chronic alcohol consumption are strictly contraindicated for both partners trying to achieve a pregnancy. Similarly, smoking and drug abuse must be avoided at all costs in couples going through IVF, as they can significantly reduce the chances of a successful pregnancy.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.