Recovering from a waterborne illness? Nutritionist shares 5 diet tips to follow

Food and waterborne illnesses are common during the monsoon season. However, the right food and fluid choices can help in easing the symptoms and preventing further complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepali Sharma, clinical nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “A nutritious, well-balanced diet plays an important role in recovering from waterborne diseases like diarrhea, typhoid, or cholera.” Also read | Food and water-borne infections spike in monsoon: Doctor shares 7 tips to protect gut health A well-balanced diet plays an important role in recovering from waterborne diseases.(Unsplash/Farhad Ibrahimzade)

The nutritionist shared 5 tips to recover from a waterborne illness:

1. Prioritise rehydration:

Waterborne illnesses often result in significant fluid loss due to vomiting and loose motions. To compensate, sip water consistently throughout the day. Use Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) to restore lost salts and minerals. Natural options like coconut water are excellent for replacing electrolytes, especially potassium.

2. Choose soothing, light foods:

When the digestive system is under stress, stick to bland, soft meals like khichdi, plain toast, or boiled potatoes. Stay away from oily, fried foods, spicy curries, or packaged snacks that may aggravate the gut. Eating smaller portions more frequently can help the stomach process food without strain.

Consume hydrating fruits and veggies.(Unsplash)

3. Consume hydrating fruits and vegetables:

Support recovery and hydration with foods high in water and nutrients. Fresh fruits such as papaya, melon, citrus fruits, and berries help hydrate and provide immune-boosting vitamins. Soft vegetables like bottle gourd, pumpkin, cucumber, and carrots are gentle on digestion and packed with vital nutrients. Also read | How to recover from waterborne illnesses in monsoon: Experts share diet plan and what to eat for hepatitis, typhoid

4. Rebuild electrolyte balance and nutrient stores:

After bouts of vomiting or diarrhea, the body loses more than just water. Add bananas and spinach to the meals for potassium and magnesium. Clear vegetable broths or chicken soup not only soothes the stomach but also restores lost salts and provides energy.

5. Stay away from dehydrating beverages:

While recovering: Avoid soft drinks, sugary beverages, alcohol, and caffeine as they can worsen dehydration and irritate the digestive tract. Stick to natural fluids and nourishing meals for quicker healing.

After Recovery: Even after symptoms improve, the digestive system may still be sensitive. Resist the urge to eat outside or indulge in processed or street food. Reintroduce regular meals slowly, focusing on clean, home-cooked food that's easy to digest. Also read | Diarrhoea to cholera: Monsoon diseases to stay safe from

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.