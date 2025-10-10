World Mental Health Day 2025: Psychologist shares 8 tips to help elders feel less lonely during festive season

During the festive season, we enjoy joyful gatherings, twinkling lights, and the comforting presence of loved ones. However, for many seniors, this time can bring feelings of loneliness and isolation. While many people feel joy and togetherness, some older adults feel lonely and nostalgic. This emotional struggle is especially important during World Mental Health Day, which raises awareness about mental well-being and the challenges older adults face during a season that celebrates connection. Try these eight tips from the Clinical Psychologist to combat loneliness in seniors.(ADOBE STOCK)

Why do seniors feel lonely during the holidays?

Many people feel joy during the festive season, but many seniors do not share this experience. Here are some main reasons why older adults might feel lonely at this time:

Changing family dynamics: As children move away for school or work, their older parents may feel lonely. This can lead to a loss of connection with traditional family celebrations. Loss and grief: "The festive season can remind us of loved ones who have died. Many seniors may struggle with the absence of a spouse, sibling, or close friend during moments meant for togetherness," Snigdha Sood, Clinical Psychologist at Everbloom Healthcare and expressive arts therapist, tells Health Shots. Physical and emotional barriers: Health problems and mobility challenges can prevent seniors from joining community events or family gatherings. This can lead to further isolation for them. Social stigma: Many older adults may hesitate to share their feelings of sadness because they worry it will burden their loved ones.

What are the health effects of loneliness?

Loneliness can seriously affect health. Research published in the National Institute of Ageing shows that feeling isolated for a long time can lead to:

Increased risk of depression and anxiety.

Accelerated cognitive decline.

Higher incidence of cardiovascular issues.

Loneliness often comes from feeling disconnected, not just from being alone. This feeling can become stronger during festive seasons that focus on belonging and connection.

What is the best cure for loneliness in older adults?

Loneliness is the first step to dealing with it. Here are eight practical tips to help seniors cope with their feelings during the holiday season:

Engage in meaningful activities: Help seniors join community events to connect with others. Activities like group painting or cooking classes let them engage and feel a sense of accomplishment. Create intergenerational connections: Build strong relationships between seniors and younger generations. Encourage grandchildren to spend quality time with their grandparents. They can share stories, enjoy hobbies together, or be in each other’s company. This helps strengthen family ties and create emotional bonds. Share personal stories: Invite seniors to share their stories, family traditions, or recipes from the past. This can bring back happy memories and give them a chance to add to the celebrations. Utilise technology for connection: Introduce easy digital tools to help seniors connect with family and friends online. Video calls can close the distance, allowing them to join celebrations virtually and stay engaged with the world around them. Promote physical activity: Encourage seniors to do light exercises or take leisurely walks. Physical activity can greatly improve their mood and overall well-being. Simple stretching or yoga can also help reduce feelings of loneliness by improving body awareness and energy. Express through creative arts: Get seniors involved in innovative activities like painting, music, or crafts. These activities help them express themselves and bring joy. They can make something with their hands while working through their feelings. Organise regular check-ins: Families can have regular phone calls, video chats, or in-person visits. A quick message or short visit can show seniors that they are valued and remembered. Seek professional support: Talk openly about mental health. Encourage older adults to consider speaking with professionals, like therapists, or joining support groups. In these spaces, they can share their feelings without fear of judgment and learn healthy ways to cope.

How to take care of mind and body?

During the festive season, seniors should pay attention to their mental and physical health. It is important to create a routine that includes:

Balanced meals: Nutritional food can elevate mood and energy levels.

Nutritional food can elevate mood and energy levels. Rest: Adequate sleep and relaxation can ease anxiety.

Adequate sleep and relaxation can ease anxiety. Mindfulness practices: Using techniques like meditation or deep breathing can help clear your mind and reduce stress.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)