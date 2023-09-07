World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Physical Therapy Day recognises and celebrates the significant contributions of physical therapists and physiotherapists in promoting health and well-being. It serves as an opportunity to raise awareness about the crucial role these professionals play in helping people recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and improve their overall physical function and quality of life. This day also highlights the importance of physical therapy in healthcare systems worldwide and encourages further research and development in this field. On this special occasion let's show appreciation for the folks who are instrumental in bringing healing through exercise and movement therapy. Scroll down to learn more about this day. (Also read: World Physical Therapy Day 2023: Many benefits of physical therapy from relieving pain to strengthening muscles ) World Physical Therapy Day highlights the importance of physical therapy in healthcare systems worldwide(Unsplash)

When is World Physical Therapy Day 2023

World Physical Therapy Day is celebrated on September 8 every year.

Theme of World Physical Therapy Day 2023

Arthritis" is the theme for World Physical Therapy Day 2023. Rheumatoid arthritis and axial spondylarthritis are two types of inflammatory arthritis that will be highlighted on this day. The theme of last year's World Physical Therapy Day was osteoarthritis.

History of World Physical Therapy Day

The World Confederation for Physical Therapy founded World Physical Therapy Day, commonly known as World PT Day, in 1996, more than two decades ago. The reason that September 8 has been chosen as the anniversary is because it was on that day, back in 1951, when the World Confederation was first established. The group is currently referred to as World Physiotherapy.

World Physical Therapy Day significance

The purpose of World Physical Therapy Day is to raise awareness of the vital contribution physical therapists make to people's health and wellbeing. Every year on September 8th, it provides a chance to spread awareness about the advantages of physical therapy and how it may help people heal from injuries, manage chronic ailments, and improve their overall quality of life. This day also serves to promote physical therapy advocacy and better lifestyles by highlighting the significance of easily accessible and high-quality physical therapy services.

