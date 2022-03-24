World Tuberculosis Day: Check out these 5 Yoga exercises to control TB symptoms

According to the World Health Organization, Tuberculosis or TB is the 13th leading cause of death and the second leading infectious killer after Covid-19 (above HIV/AIDS) and is caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affect the lungs. About one-quarter of the world's population has a TB infection, which means people have been infected by TB bacteria but are not (yet) ill with the disease and cannot transmit it.

It spreads from person to person through the air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit and propel the TB germs into the air which if inhaled, gets another person infected. The WHO states, “People infected with TB bacteria have a 5–10% lifetime risk of falling ill with TB. Those with compromised immune systems, such as people living with HIV, malnutrition or diabetes, or people who use tobacco, have a higher risk of falling ill.”

All age groups are at risk of TB while over 95% of cases and deaths due to Tuberculosis are in developing countries. In an interview with HT Lifestyle on World Tuberculosis Day this March 24, Yoga and Spiritual Guru Grand Master Akshar, spilled the beans on 5 Yoga asanas that can help in controlling tuberculosis symptoms.

1. Padahasthasana (a variant of Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend)

Method: Stand in Tadasana position. Exhale as you start to bend forward, bring your fingertips or palms on the floor.

Benefits: The Yoga pose Padahastasana is known to massage the digestive organs, help with nasal and throat diseases, alleviate flatulence along with constipation and indigestion, improve concentration and metabolism, stimulate and tone spinal nerves and increase vitality.

2. Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend

Paschimottanasana or seated forward-bend (Photo by Benn McGuinness on Unsplash)

Method: Begin with Dandasana and place a strap around the feet while grasping them by the hands if the back is stiff. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent and legs stretched out forward.

Then inhale and extend your arms straight out to the sides and up over your head, reaching toward the ceiling while keeping your spine erect. As you exhale and empty your stomach of air, begin to come forward by hinging at your hips and place your upper body on your lower body.

Lower your arms, grip your big toes with your fingers and try to touch your knees with your nose. Remember to lengthen your spine on each inhale and deepen into your forward bend on each exhale.

Benefits: Though seemingly easy, it offers loads of benefits especially for those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. One of the major health benefits is that it calms the body and relaxes the mind. It also helps circulate fresh blood to the head thereby relaxing the mind and reducing insomnia, depression and anxiety.

3. Chakrasana or Wheel Pose

Chakrasana aka wheel pose (Instagram/@soulofariver)

Method: Lie on your back. Bend your legs at your knees and bring your feet closer to your pelvis. Feet and knees must remain parallel. Fold your arms and place your palms under your ears. Inhale and push up to lift your body up. Relax your neck. Let your head fall gently behind.

Benefits: Chakrasana gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty. It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

4. Vajrasana or Thunderbolt Pose/Diamond Pose

Vajrasana or Thunderbolt Pose/Diamond Pose (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Start by kneeling on the floor and rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other by pulling your knees and ankles together and point your feet in line with your legs.

Place your palms on your knees or on your thighs and adjust your pelvis slightly backward and forward until you're comfortable. Exhale as you sit back on your legs.

Benefits: Vajrasana not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable but also cures digestive acidity and gas formation, helps relieve knee pain, strengthens thigh muscles and helps to relieve back pain. The exercise aides in strengthening sexual organs and helping in treatment of urinary problems.

5. Ustrasana or camel pose

Ustrasana aka camel pose (Unsplash)

Method: Kneel know on the Yoga mat and keep your knees and feet together. Lean in the backward direction by pushing your hips in the forward direction.

Bend your head and the spine as backward and farther as possible without straining. Rest your hands on your feet, relax your body and the muscles of your back, hold onto the position for a few seconds before releasing.

Benefits: From stretching and strengthening the shoulders and back to opening up the hips and stretching deep hip flexors, Ustrasana not only improves respiration by opening up the chest but also improves digestion and elimination by expanding the abdominal region. It loosens up the vertebrae, relieves lower back pain, improves posture and reduces fat on thighs.