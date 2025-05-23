Worried about fractures? Experts share essential tips for osteoporosis prevention and keeping your bones strong

Your bone health is important for movement, balance, and everyday strength. But bones can become brittle, and you may not realise it until you suffer a fracture. That’s one of the reasons osteoporosis is called a silent disease. However, with a good diet and regular testing, you can keep your bones strong. Osteoporosis causes bones to become brittle, making you more vulnerable to fracture easily.(Shutterstock)

HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared diet tips and essential tests to help prevent osteoporosis and keep your bones strong.

Diet for Osteoporosis

Dairy products like milk contain calcium.(Shutterstock)

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, shared the importance of diet in supporting bone health.

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj said, “I tell my clients that strong bones are built in the kitchen, not just the gym. The dreaded osteoporosis is looming more and more as a menace, especially for women and ageing adults. There is hope; the right diet can help nearly eliminate one's chances of bone loss and fractures. The two nutrients that form a foundation for this are calcium and vitamin D.”

The dietician provided a detailed guide to us, listing out foods that are rich in calcium and vitamin D:

1. Calcium-rich foods

Calcium is the first mineral that occurs in abundance in bones and teeth. An adult requires 1000-1200 mg of calcium daily, but most Indians lack it.

Milk, curd, paneer, and cheese are excellent sources of calcium, giving 300-400 mg of calcium per serving.

For lactose-intolerant individuals,substitutes like ragi (nachni), having almost 344 mg of calcium per 100g, and tofu, sesame seeds, and almonds are highly beneficial.

Calcium-containing, green leafy vegetables like amaranth, kale, and spinach, which are rich in vitamin K and magnesium, are necessary for bone metabolism. Mix this with protein from pulses, dal, and legumes for a complete bone-friendly diet.

2. Vitamin D-rich foods

Vitamin D helps perform the task of calcium absorption. Without vitamin D, calcium in foods will be useless. Though sunlight is the best natural source, lifestyle restrictions prevent many urban dwellers from getting sufficient exposure.

Hence, egg yolks, fortified cereals, mushrooms, and fatty fish such as salmon and sardines are recommended.

It's possible to drink a glass of vitamin D-fortified milk or a plant-based alternative.

Reasons and tests for preventing osteoporosis

Dr Sameer Bhati, Public Health Expert, shared key risk factors for osteoporosis along with essential tests.

He explained, “Osteoporosis is often called the silent thief, or it simply robs bones of their fine structural strength willingly. In metropolitan cities, pollution tends to block UVB rays, lowering the production of vitamin D in a few individuals. Other reasons may be excessive indoor life, full-blown use of sunscreen, darker skin and deficient food intake, lacking sources of vitamin D such as fish, eggs, or greens. Intervening early by testing can stave off bone damage that cannot be reversed and actualise fracture risk reduction.”

Dr Sameer also shared his take on the two fundamental essentials for both health, and said, “Calcium is the one that primarily gives strength to the bones, whereas vitamin D works as a gatekeeper that makes sure actual deposition of calcium occurs in one's body. But with no vitamin D, a calcium-rich diet will not do the trick.”

Tests :

Serum Calcium Test- Checks the calcium level in your blood. Low calcium could indicate poor intake or absorption, both risk factors for osteoporosis. Vitamin D (25-Hydroxyvitamin D) Test- Measures the level of vitamin D in your blood. Optimal levels ensure proper calcium absorption and bone mineralisation. Bone Mineral Density (DEXA Scan)- The scan measures bone mass and bone loss in the spine and hips effectively and quickly. These are areas most vulnerable to fractures. It is especially recommended to be done in postmenopausal women, the elderly, and those at risk of further osteoporosis due to illnesses like diabetes and steroid therapy. Once osteoporosis is diagnosed early, patients can be treated with diet, supplements, or drug. Parathyroid Hormone (PTH) Test- Evaluates parathyroid function, which regulates calcium levels. Abnormal PTH can affect bone health. Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP) Test- Monitors bone metabolism activity. High ALP could signal increased bone turnover, a sign of weakening bones.

