Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘spicy masala workout’ to ‘build that extra strength’

Got a theraband? Good! Yasmin Karachiwala's new workout to ‘challenge stability and coordination and build that extra strength’ is exactly what you need to watch to spend the rest of the Diwali weekend without any guilt
Yasmin Karachiwala shares ‘spicy masala workout’ to ‘build that extra strength’(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST
By Zarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

First things first, theraband is not resistance band. While the former is designed as an aid for dynamic stretching, the latter is made of rubber latex or synthetic rubber and designed for muscle strengthening. 

Got a theraband? Good! Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's new workout to “challenge stability and coordination and build that extra strength” is exactly what you need to watch to spend the rest of the Diwali weekend without any guilt. 

Taking to her social media handle this Saturday, Yasmin shared a “spicy masala workout” which had us jumping out of bed already with rejuvenated energies. Sweating it outside by the pool, Yasmin wound the theraband in varied ways to strengthen her limbs.

“Working out is less about staying motivated but more about staying consistent! (sic),” she shared in the video. A go-to Pilates instructor for Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Vaani Kapoor, Preity Zinta, Sophie Choudry and others, Yasmin asserted, “While we are all celebrating Diwali with our loved one's and enjoying all the delicious food (hopefully without any guilt!!!), Here's me dropping our newest HIIT using theraband to challenge stability & coordination and build that extra strength (sic).”

RELATED STORIES

While the first video featured her naily 3 sets with 20 reps of squat and overhead press with theraband, the following video showed her effortlessly acing plank to T with 20 reps in 3 sets. She was further seen suggesting all 4's knee drive (20 reps x 3 sets 20 reps x 3 sets), side reach (10reps x 3 sets) and bentover Lateral raise (20 reps x 3 sets) all with the theraband.

This “spicy masala workout”, she promised, would ensure the practitioner to enjoy the rest of their Diwali while building that extra strength.

