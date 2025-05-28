Yoga coach shares 7 asanas women suffering from PCOS, PCOD should practise daily for 20 minutes

Yoga teacher Rajat, who often shares different yoga poses one can practise at their home to target certain health issues, took to Instagram on April 22 to post a clip where he talked about seven yoga asanas that can help women dealing with PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome) and PCOD (polycystic ovarian disease). Check out the seven yoga poses you should do if you suffer from PCOS/PCOD. (shutterstock)

Daily yoga poses for PCOD/PCOS

In the video, Rajat shared seven yoga poses that people suffering from PCOS/PCOD should practise and how to do them. He suggested doing the poses for 20 minutes, and also mentioned the time span one should invest in each asana. Here are the yoga asanas the yoga coach listed:

1. Butterfly pose: 2-3 minutes

2. Forward bend in Baddhakonasana: Hold both sides for 30 seconds

3. Ardhamatsyendrasana: Hold both sides for 30 seconds

4. Malasana: Sit for 1 minute

5. Chakkichala Asana: 10 repetitions on both sides

6. Bhujangasana: Hold for 30 seconds, 3 sets

7. Setu Bandhasana: 10 repetitions

According to PACE hospitals, PCOD is a condition in which the ovaries produce many immature or partially mature eggs. This happens due to poor lifestyle, obesity, stress and hormonal imbalance. PCOS is a metabolic disorder, and a more severe form of PCOD can lead to anovulation, where the ovaries stop releasing eggs.

Yoga for PCOD and PCOS

According to the National Institutes of Health, yoga has proven effects in reducing and managing the symptoms of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) more effectively, along with medicine.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, "Yoga encourages weight loss while controlling the effects of PCOS-related weight gain. This stimulates metabolism and blood flow to the brain, reestablishing hormonal equilibrium. The likelihood of conception and fertility is also increased by yoga.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.