Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares sitting in Malasana daily for 10 minutes helps. Here's why

Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shared a fresh reel on her Instagram profile and noted the many benefits of performing Malasana daily. “Did you know, Indian toilets were such that we would sit in Malasana for at least 10 minutes in the day. Of course, we have come a long way from the old Indian toilet way so let’s not forget to incorporate this asana in your daily life (sic),” read her post. Anshuka Parwani shared the benefits of performing Malasana every day.(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

For the video, Anshuka sat in the Malasana position and demonstrated variations of the yoga pose while noting down the benefits of performing the asana every day.

Apart from performing the basic Malasana pose, Anshuka did a variation of Malasana, where she sat in the traditional Malasana position, pushed her arms to her back, and stretched her knees sideways alternately.

Benefits of performing Malasana daily

As per Anshuka, these are the benefits of the deep-sitting yoga pose:

Improves reproductive health

Reduces lower back pain

Strengthens knees

Better digestion

Helps with PCOD, PCOS, infertility, irregular periods

Activates the pelvic floor

Strengthens the lower body

Good for mental stability

Malasana can be helpful in dealing in constipation.(Instagram/anshukayoga)

How to perform Malasana?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shared the method of performing Malasana. “Stand in the Samasthithi position with your feet and shoulders apart. Gently squat down, separating your legs slightly wider than your body. Lean your torso forward to fit snugly between your thighs while exhaling. Keep your feet flat on the floor and join your palms together,” he said.

Malasana, also known as the Yogic squat, helps strengthen the lower body, especially the legs. It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, ankles, and calves. It also helps in building strength in the anterior and posterior spine. Additionally, Malasana helps open and stretch the shoulders and the chest. It also toned the body around the glutes, thighs and belly, alleviating stiffness and boosting flexibility.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.