Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Nov 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's yoga trainer shares sitting in Malasana daily for 10 minutes helps. Here's why

ByTapatrisha Das
Nov 17, 2024 01:12 PM IST

Know the many benefits of performing malasana every day. Check out a variation of Malasana here.

Alia Bhatt’s yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani, shared a fresh reel on her Instagram profile and noted the many benefits of performing Malasana daily. “Did you know, Indian toilets were such that we would sit in Malasana for at least 10 minutes in the day. Of course, we have come a long way from the old Indian toilet way so let’s not forget to incorporate this asana in your daily life (sic),” read her post.

Anshuka Parwani shared the benefits of performing Malasana every day.(Instagram/@anshukayoga)
Anshuka Parwani shared the benefits of performing Malasana every day.(Instagram/@anshukayoga)

For the video, Anshuka sat in the Malasana position and demonstrated variations of the yoga pose while noting down the benefits of performing the asana every day.

ALSO READ: How to perfect your Malasana? Here’s a few tips

Apart from performing the basic Malasana pose, Anshuka did a variation of Malasana, where she sat in the traditional Malasana position, pushed her arms to her back, and stretched her knees sideways alternately.

Benefits of performing Malasana daily

As per Anshuka, these are the benefits of the deep-sitting yoga pose:

  • Improves reproductive health
  • Reduces lower back pain
  • Strengthens knees
  • Better digestion
  • Helps with PCOD, PCOS, infertility, irregular periods
  • Activates the pelvic floor
  • Strengthens the lower body
  • Good for mental stability

ALSO READ: 5 Yoga exercises to manage arthritis, strengthen your joints, alleviate pain

Malasana can be helpful in dealing in constipation.(Instagram/anshukayoga)
Malasana can be helpful in dealing in constipation.(Instagram/anshukayoga)

How to perform Malasana?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, founder of Akshar Yoga Institutions, shared the method of performing Malasana. “Stand in the Samasthithi position with your feet and shoulders apart. Gently squat down, separating your legs slightly wider than your body. Lean your torso forward to fit snugly between your thighs while exhaling. Keep your feet flat on the floor and join your palms together,” he said.

Malasana, also known as the Yogic squat, helps strengthen the lower body, especially the legs. It helps strengthen the glutes, thighs, ankles, and calves. It also helps in building strength in the anterior and posterior spine. Additionally, Malasana helps open and stretch the shoulders and the chest. It also toned the body around the glutes, thighs and belly, alleviating stiffness and boosting flexibility.

ALSO READ: Suffering from constipation? Try this yogasana for overall good digestion

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //