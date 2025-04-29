Managing PCOD, weight gain naturally: Ayurvedic solutions for underlying causes

Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD is a highly prevalent hormonal disorder among women today that presents itself through irregular periods, weight gain, acne and difficulty conceiving. This is all due to an underlying cause, i.e. imbalanced hormone levels with elevated androgen levels. Experts claim that while modern medicine offers treatments that primarily manage symptoms, Ayurveda takes a holistic approach, addressing the root causes. From hormonal hell to holistic healing: Here's how Ayurveda helps women beat PCOD.(Image by Unsplash)

Ayurveda sees PCOD as an imbalance in the body’s doshas, especially the vata dosha, which affects hormonal function. The ancient science focuses on natural detoxification, dietary modifications and herbal remedies to restore balance. In contrast to instant or quick-fix treatments, Ayurveda emphasizes sustainable lifestyle changes that promote overall well-being.

Ayurvedic approach to PCOD management

Ayurveda recommends Panchakarma therapies such as Vaman (medicated vomiting) and Virechana (purgation) to detoxify the body and restore hormonal balance. These therapies help remove toxins from the body and regulate metabolism, addressing PCOD at its core. Herbal remedies are also an essential part of managing the condition naturally.

Drink methi and ajwain water to lose weight. (Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aishwarya Tandle, Ayurveda Physician and Deputy Manager - Medical Affairs at SAVA Herbals, explained, “Everybody is different and Ayurveda offers personalised solutions by targeting the underlying imbalances. Incorporating herbs like Methi, Ajwain, Shatavari and Dhaniya into daily diets can naturally aid in symptom management.”

A disciplined lifestyle, including a balanced diet, stress management and regular exercise, is equally essential in controlling elevated cortisol levels and supporting hormonal stability.

Ayurveda herbs for PCOD-related acne and skin issues

Many women with PCOD struggle with persistent acne due to increased androgen levels leading to excessive oil production. Experts claim that Ayurveda offers targeted solutions by balancing hormones and detoxifying the body from within.

Ashwagandha is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that offers numerous benefits for overall health and wellness. (Freepik)

Dr Govindarajan, Head of R&D at Kapiva, highlighted, “Ashwagandha helps manage stress, a major trigger for both PCOD and acne. Shatavari promotes hormonal stability, while Neem and Tulsi regulate oil production and control stress-related breakouts. Yashtimadhu aids in detoxification, addressing the internal imbalances that lead to skin issues.”

Turmeric’s anti-inflammatory properties soothe irritated skin, while Triphala enhances digestion and detoxification, further supporting clear skin. By integrating these Ayurvedic herbs into their routines, women can manage both PCOD and its dermatological effects naturally.

Understanding the unique challenges faced by women with PCOD, women-health wellness brands are pioneering Ayurvedic-based solutions that cater specifically to hormonal health. Their range of herbal formulations and dietary recommendations align with Ayurveda’s holistic principles, ensuring sustainable wellness.

Triphala — a combination of amalaki, bibhitaki and haritaki — is used to aid digestion, detoxify the body and help with weight management(Shutterstock)

Danny Kumar Meena, Founder and CEO at Girlyveda, shared, “Ayurveda offers a time-tested approach to managing PCOD by addressing the root cause rather than just the symptoms. Our formulations are crafted with powerful herbs which naturally support hormonal balance, detoxify the body and restore overall well-being. By combining Ayurvedic remedies with mindful lifestyle changes, we empower women to achieve long-term hormonal health in a holistic and sustainable way.”

A natural path to PCOD wellness

While PCOD remains a growing concern for women of all ages, experts insist that Ayurveda offers a natural and effective way to manage it by addressing the root cause rather than merely suppressing symptoms. They claim that herbal solutions, detox therapies and holistic lifestyle changes pave the way for long-term health and hormonal balance hence, by integrating Ayurvedic practices into daily life, women can navigate PCOD with confidence, embracing a healthier, more balanced future.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.