Can yoga help you poop faster? Yoga expert Akshar reveals these 11 easy yoga poses to ease constipation quickly

Constipation is something almost everyone experiences at some point, and those who struggle with it know how constipation makes it difficult to pass stool. But instead of reaching straight for laxatives, you can try a natural and calming solution, yoga. Certain yoga poses are known to stimulate digestion, massage the abdominal organs, and improve bowel movement, making it easier to get relief. The best part? These poses do not require much effort, and even beginners can try them. With slow breathing and gentle stretches, you can ease bloating, release trapped gas, and support your gut health. These easy yoga psoes can help you poop faster!(Adobe Stock)

Health Shots got in touch with Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, author, columnist, and founder of Akshar Yoga Kendraa, to share some easy yoga poses for constipation relief. He said, "These quick poses can help you poop faster when constipation kicks in and can let your body relax."

11 easy yoga poses for constipation relief and poop faster

1. Waste evacuation pose (Malasana)

This deep squat naturally aligns your body, encouraging the digestive tract to pass stool. It also stretches the hips and relieves tension in the lower belly. How to perform it:

Stand with feet slightly wider than hips.

Squat down fully, keeping heels on the ground.

Bring palms together at your chest and press elbows into knees.

Hold for a few breaths, keeping spine straight.

2. Cobra pose (Bhujangasana)

This gentle backbend stimulates the digestive organs and improves blood flow to the gut. It also reduces stress, which can sometimes cause constipation. How to perform it:

Lie on your stomach, legs stretched out.

Place palms under shoulders.

Inhale, lift your chest while keeping your elbows bent.

Hold, then exhale as you lower down.

3. Cat-cow pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

This pose massages the intestines and helps trapped gas move, easing bloating and discomfort. How to perform it:

Start on all fours with wrists under shoulders.

Inhale, arch your back (cow), lifting head and tailbone.

Exhale, round your spine (cat), tucking your chin to your chest.

Repeat slowly for several breaths.

4. Forward bend (Paschimottanasana)

A seated forward bend compresses the abdomen, improving digestion and relieving sluggish bowels. How to perform it:

Sit with legs straight out in front.

Inhale, raise arms overhead.

Exhale, fold forward, reaching for your feet.

Hold the stretch gently, breathing deeply.

5. Child’s pose (Balasana)

This resting pose soothes the nervous system while gently massaging the belly to encourage movement. How to perform it:

Kneel on the mat, big toes touching, knees wide.

Fold forward, arms stretched ahead.

Rest your forehead on the mat.

Breathe deeply into your abdomen.

6. Thunderbolt pose (Vajrasana)

Sitting in this pose after meals aids digestion and prevents bloating. How to perform it:

Kneel down with knees together.

Sit back on your heels.

Place palms on thighs.

Keep spine tall, breathe slowly.]

Vajrasana helps in improving digestion.(Shutterstock)

7. Spinal twist (Ardha Matsyendrasana)

This twist massages the digestive tract, helping waste move along the intestines. How to perform it:

Sit with legs stretched forward.

Bend right knee, placing foot outside left thigh.

Place your right hand behind you, left elbow outside your right knee.

Twist gently and breathe, then switch sides.

8. Wind-relieving pose (Pawanmuktasana)

As the name suggests, this pose helps release trapped gas and improves bowel regularity. How to perform it:

Lie on your back.

Hug one knee to your chest, keeping the other leg straight.

Press thigh into belly.

Hold, then switch legs or hug both knees at once.

9. Triangle pose (Trikonasana)

This side stretch stimulates digestion and reduces bloating by engaging the abdominal organs. How to perform it:

Stand with legs wide apart.

Extend arms out to the sides.

Bend sideways, reaching hand to shin or floor.

Extend the other arm upward, hold, then switch sides.

10. Upward extended feet pose (Urdhva Prasarita Padasana)

This pose strengthens the core and supports bowel movement by engaging abdominal muscles. How to perform it:

Lie flat on your back.

Slowly lift both legs to 90 degrees.

Keep your arms by your side.

Hold, then slowly lower your legs down.

11. Bridge pose (Setu Bandhasana)

This gentle pose stimulates abdominal organs, improves blood circulation, and relieves constipation. How to perform it: