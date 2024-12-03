Your love for coffee may alter your gut microbiome; Study reveals higher levels of specific type of bacteria

Coffee is one of the most beloved beverages. There are various points of debate and discussions on its physical effect. A study found a new physical effect of coffee that tells how much a particular drink or food; here in particular the coffee can have an effect. The study published in the journal Nature Microbiology in particular uncovered that frequent coffee drinkers have a certain type of gut bacteria more than non-coffee drinkers. Coffee increases a type of specific gut bacteria. (Pexels)

Coffee influences gut microbiome

The makeup of the gut microbiome is influenced by coffee. It is a community of bacteria and fungi living in the gut. The researchers, part of a large team, examined stool and blood samples from approximately 77,000 individuals across the U.K, U.S, and 211 other global cohorts. They were particularly interested in understanding how coffee consumption affected the gut microbiome, given the beverage’s universal appeal and daily consumption patterns. With coffee, people are either regular drinkers or not at all, which implies a more distinct difference in the gut microbiome for those who don’t share the same affinity for the beverage.

The researchers found a substantial difference in the levels of a gut bacteria called Lawsonibacter asaccharolyticus found in coffee drinkers. Those who consumed coffee regularly had bacteria levels up to eight times higher than those who did not. This reflected across different population groups around the world, signalling that this is more universal than regional. The study showed a correlation between coffee consumption and this specific gut bacteria.

Implications

This study is significant in explaining how the consistent consumption of a single beverage can impact the gut microbiome. Although the focus was on coffee, this reminds how important dietary choices are as they can shape the makeup of the gastrointestinal (GI) system.