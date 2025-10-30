Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath recalls terrifying stroke experience, shares ‘1 big mistake’ that nearly cost him his life

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath, who suffered a stroke in January 2024, recently reflected on the incident, admitting that his biggest mistake was delaying treatment. Sharing his experience on X (formerly Twitter) on October 29, Nithin urged people to take symptoms seriously and seek medical help immediately. (Also read: Bengaluru nutritionist shares 3 superfoods every woman over 40 should eat daily for better health: From flax seeds to… ) Zerodha's Nithin Kamath highlights stroke risks for under-50s, stresses timely treatment.

Nithin Kamath reflects on stroke experience

“If there’s one thing I wish I had done differently when I was hit by a stroke last January, it would be to go to the hospital immediately, within the Golden Hour (<4.5 hours), instead of thinking I could just sleep it off,” Nithin Kamath wrote.

He pointed out that strokes are no longer limited to the elderly, with a growing number of cases now seen in younger adults. “This ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude is common, especially among those under 50. But the truth is, strokes are rising sharply, nearly 30 percent of all cases in recent years, among people aged 30 to 50,” he explained.

Reminding people about the importance of quick action, Nithin Kamath emphasised, “When it comes to strokes, time is brain, every minute counts.”

How internet reacted

Nithin’s post resonated deeply with thousands of followers, many of whom responded with personal stories and messages of encouragement. One X user shared, “My driver had a massive stroke, and unfortunately, no one was around him at the time. The golden hour was missed, leading to severe damage.” Another wrote, “We really need more innovative ways to raise awareness about major health issues in India, this ‘nothing will happen to me’ attitude has to change.”

A third X user said, “Such an important reminder. Most of us think health warnings are for others, until something happens to us. Thank you for sharing this, it could truly save lives.”