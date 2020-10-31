‘Not even a single drop of water spilled’: How Twitter reacts to Piyush Goyal’s ‘smooth journey’

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 20:13 IST

Railways minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted a video of a glass full of water kept on the table of a coach of Bengaluru-Mysuru rail route. Not a single drop of water spilled out of the glass, the railway minister said, explaining how smooth the route has become. “The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see,” he tweeted.

“The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of glass while the train was travelling at high speed,” the minister added. The tweet received hilarious response as several questioned whether the video was taken from some VIP cabin. Some dug deeper and imparted a lesson or two on water’s surface tension, sideways oscillation etc. Some even credited the positioning of the glass and water level for this ‘miracle’ to happen.

The results of intensive track 🛤️ maintenance carried out between Bengaluru & Mysuru in Karanataka are there for everyone to see.



The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water 💧 spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed. pic.twitter.com/r7aFp55gSA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

This can be attributed to the surface tension of water rather than the stability of the train. If a modern train spills a glass full of water, it needs to undergo some serious design revisions. This is nothing to be proud of, really! — Sambath Kumaar (@sambath92kumaar) October 30, 2020

I think that’s because of surface tension of water. Try keeping a 3/4 filled glass.



Adh jal gagri chhalkat jaye. — Brown Girl Vin (@browngirlvin) October 31, 2020

A Railway officer said work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said.

(With agency inputs)