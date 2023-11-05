Diwali, the biggest Hindu festival is just around the corner and people are already busy in preparations from cleaning homes to buying new clothes. Diwali is the festival of lights, a time of celebration, delightful treats, mouth-watering snacks, and a feeling of newness around us. This year the auspicious festival will be celebrated with much pomp and fanfare on Sunday, November 12. While we welcome this significant occasion, we must not forget our furry pals and their needs. Why should their Diwali not be de-Light-ful? Spoil your pets with homemade treats that are not only mouth-watering but also safe and healthy. Diwali delicacies: 4 delectable homemade pet treats for your fur babies(Freepik)

Diwali Pet Treat Recipes

Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly, shared with HT Digital some delightful recipes for our fur babies to celebrate the joy of Diwali together.

1. Peanut Butter and Banana Pupcakes

These mini cakes are a hit with dogs and are a healthier alternative to traditional sweets.

Ingredients:

1 ripe banana, mashed

3 tablespoons peanut butter (unsalted and unsweetened)

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C

2. In a mixing bowl, combine the mashed banana and peanut butter

3. In a separate bowl, mix the whole wheat flour, baking soda, and baking powder

4. Slowly add the dry mixture to the banana and peanut butter mixture, stirring until well combined

5. Scoop the batter into mini muffin tins

6. Bake for about 10-15 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean

7. Allow the cupcakes to cool before serving

2. Carrot and Oat Biscuits

Carrots are not only healthy but also add a delightful crunch to these treats

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup grated carrots

1/4 cup unsweetened applesauce

1/4 cup water

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C

2. In a food processor, pulse the rolled oats until they reach a coarse flour-like consistency

3. Combine the oat flour, grated carrots, unsweetened applesauce, and water in a mixing bowl

4. Knead the mixture into a dough, adding more water if needed

5. Roll out the dough and use cookie cutters to create fun shapes

6. Place the biscuits on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes or until they are slightly crispy

7. Let them cool completely before serving

3. Cheesy Catnip Crunchies

Don't forget our feline friends. Cats love treats too, and these crunchy delights are a perfect choice.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup whole wheat flour

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon plain yogurt

1 tablespoon catnip

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 175°C

2. In a food processor, combine the whole wheat flour, cheddar cheese, and Parmesan cheese

3. Pulse the mixture until it reaches a crumbly texture

4. Add the plain yogurt and catnip, and continue pulsing until the dough forms

5. Roll the dough into small balls and flatten them with a fork

6. Place the treats on a baking sheet and bake for about 10-12 minutes until they turn golden brown

7. Allow the crunchies to cool before offering them to your feline friend

4. Sweet Potato Chews

Sweet potatoes are a fantastic source of vitamins and make for an excellent chewy treat for your pets.

Ingredients:

2 sweet potatoes, washed and peeled

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 120°C

2. Slice the sweet potatoes into thin, even strips

3. Place the sweet potato strips on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper

4. Bake for approximately 2 hours or until the strips are dry and chewy

5. Let them cool before serving

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!