Is your dog in pain? From aggression to shivering, here are 6 hidden signs you shouldn’t ignore

At some point in their lives, your dog is probably going to feel some pain. Sometimes, the cause is obvious, such as a visible cut or injured leg. Other times, the cause is less obvious and requires a bit of detective work to find the source. Dogs are very good at hiding their pain, a trait inherited from their wild ancestors who needed to avoid appearing vulnerable in order to survive. As a result, people may not always be able to tell when a dog is trying to hide discomfort. That's why it's essential to recognise the symptoms of pain in dogs. Finding the source and location of your dog's discomfort can be made easier by recognising these telltale signs. Dogs often hide their pain due to instincts inherited from their wild ancestors, making it challenging for owners to detect when something is wrong.

Uncommon Symptoms of Pain in Dogs

"Our dogs can't use words to tell us when they're in pain, so it's important that we learn how to speak dog. Because most dog owners are so in tune with their canine companions, many of them are surprised to find out that it can be pretty tricky to figure out when/if their dog is in pain. While some indications of doggy pain are very obvious (limping, vocalisations, change in eating or drinking habits, etc.), there are some signs that are harder to identify unless you know what to look for," says Dr. Lisa Lippman, Veterinarian in her recent Instagram post.

She further shared some unexpected signs that your dog might be in pain:

1. Antisocial behaviour: if your dog suddenly stops greeting you at the door, don't assume you've offended them. Sometimes, dogs in pain become less social and may avoid contact with their owners. If you notice this kind of change in your dog's behaviour, a trip to the vet may be in order.

2. Aggression: dogs in extreme pain may growl or try and bite if you approach them or touch the affected area.

3. Excessive grooming: while most dogs groom themselves regularly, excessive licking and grooming may be a sign that your dog is in pain.

4. Heavy panting: if your dog is panting excessively, it could mean something more serious than just the heat.

5. Changes in posture: dogs who are in pain, particularly back or abdominal pain, may hunch over or begin sitting or lying down in unusual positions in an attempt to alleviate their discomfort.

6. Shivering: shivering, shaking, and trembling - especially in the hind legs - could be a sign of arthritis or joint pain.

You know your dog better than anyone, so if you suspect something is off, it's a good idea to give your vet a call.