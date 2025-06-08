Is your pet getting older? 6 vet-approved tips to support your furry friend in their golden years

As our parents grow older, we learn to care for them differently, with more patience, more gentleness, and a deeper sense of responsibility. But there's another kind of family member who often ages quietly in the background: our pets. Check out essential tips to care for your senior pets and enhance their quality of life. (Unsplash)

While many pet parents are quick to learn how to care for playful pups and curious kittens, older pets are often left out of the conversation. The truth is, they need just as much love, if not more. Pets age far quicker than we do. A dog or cat can enter their senior years as early as seven, depending on breed and size, and with those years come subtle shifts in health, behaviour, and emotional needs. (Also read: Diabetes and hypertension in pets: Nutritionist shares guide to prevent these conditions in your furry friends )

To avoid last-minute emergency vet visits, it's vital to notice the small things and adjust our care routines early. Dr Swathi Hareendran, Veterinary Expert at Supertails, shared with HT Lifestyle some essential tips to take care of your senior dog.

Here are six ways to support them through their golden years.

1. Feed their age, not just their appetite

Older pets often have slower metabolisms and different nutritional needs. Switching to a senior-formulated diet that includes joint-supporting nutrients like glucosamine, omega-3 fatty acids, and highly digestible proteins can ease inflammation, support digestion, and help maintain a healthy weight. It's not just about eating less, it’s about eating smarter for their age.

Feed them according to their age, not just their appetite. (Unsplash)

2. Turn vet visits into rituals, not reactions

Waiting until something seems wrong isn’t the best approach when it comes to ageing pets. Schedule routine vet check-ups every six months to catch early signs of arthritis, kidney issues, or dental problems. A regular rhythm of care can help pets feel more at ease and keep you a step ahead of potential health problems.

3. Make your home senior-friendly

Your once-sprightly pet might now hesitate before jumping onto the sofa or climbing stairs. Add soft bedding in their favourite corners, lay down non-slip mats to prevent slips on tiled floors, and consider ramps for easier access to beds or cars. A few thoughtful tweaks can dramatically improve their comfort and confidence at home.

Home modifications like soft bedding can enhance your pet's quality of life.(Unsplash)

4. Keep their minds active

Cognitive decline is common in older pets, but mental stimulation can slow the process. Keep them engaged with puzzle feeders, scent-based games, and short training sessions that keep their brains working. Even quiet, consistent interaction, like teaching a new (gentle) trick, can go a long way in maintaining emotional and cognitive health.

5. Gentle exercise goes a long way

Senior pets may not zoom around like they used to, but movement is still essential. Daily gentle walks or light indoor play help keep joints limber and maintain a healthy weight. Be attentive; if they seem stiff or tired, scale it back. The key is consistency and adapting to what feels good for them.

6. Listen to what they’re not saying

Pets can’t voice their discomfort; they show it in small ways. Look out for subtle changes like sleeping more than usual, hiding, becoming irritable, or changes in eating or grooming habits. These could be signs of pain, cognitive decline, or chronic illness. When in doubt, consult a vet, even if it seems minor.

"Ageing is natural, but discomfort doesn’t have to be. With empathy, small adjustments, and a little extra attention, your senior pet can continue to enjoy the life they deserve, one filled with ease, familiarity, and joy. After years of unconditional love, loyalty, and tail-wagging or purring companionship, this is your chance to return that love in full, with every soft blanket, slow walk, and soothing cuddle that reminds them they’re cherished, always," concludes Dr Swathi.