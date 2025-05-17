Your mouth can spot these 5 health problems before your doctor does

Modern medicine has trained us to think in silos where the heart belongs to the cardiologist, the skin to the dermatologist and the mouth, somehow, is just the dentist’s domain but biology does not work in compartments. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vidhi Bhanushali, CEO and Co-Founder of scanO, shared, “The oral cavity is one of the most information-rich regions of the human body. It is where immune changes manifest, where vascular health leaves clues, where nutritional and systemic disorders first take shape. To overlook it is to miss the beginning of the story. Often, the mouth registers what the rest of the body has not yet named.” 5 silent health red flags that first appear in your mouth.(Image by Pixabay)

Here are five medical conditions your dentist might detect before your physician does —

1. Sexually transmitted clues that begin in the mouth

Sexually transmitted diseases don’t just show up below the belt. Some of the earliest signs appear in your mouth — cold sores (herpes), white patches (oral thrush from HIV), and even syphilitic chancres that can resemble mouth ulcers. These symptoms are subtle and often misread as harmless but they could be your immune system waving a flag. If something unusual lingers, get it checked, not just for oral health but for your sexual health too.

Herpes virus can hijack the immune system for reactivation.(Shutterstock)

2. A sore that doesn’t heal is never just a sore

Oral cancer rarely begins with pain. It begins with silence — a persistent sore, a discoloured patch, or a thickened area in the mouth that does not resolve. In India, where tobacco, betel nut and alcohol use remain widespread, these subtle signs carry significant weight. The dentist, often the only clinician with regular access to the oral cavity, may be the first to notice them. Early detection does not just preserve function. It saves lives.

3. When the gut sends signals through the mouth

Crohn’s disease, gastroesophageal reflux (GERD), and even micronutrient deficiencies do not always begin in the gut. They sometimes begin in the mouth. Cracks at the corners of the lips, repeated oral ulcers, and erosion of enamel caused by acid can precede gastrointestinal symptoms by weeks or months. These signs are not cosmetic. They are predictive. Dentists who recognize them can enable a diagnosis before systemic complications unfold.

4. Autoimmunity may surface first on the gums

Autoimmune diseases often begin quietly and the mouth, particularly the gums and inner cheeks, can act as their earliest canvas. Conditions like lupus, pemphigus vulgaris and lichen planus can cause peeling, blistering and patterned white lesions. These are not signs of poor oral hygiene. They are signs of immune dysregulation. A vigilant dentist can catch them before broader systemic damage occurs.

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus, an autoimmune disease that she treated with chemotherapy, in 2014.

5. Recurrent thrush is not just a local infection

Oral candidiasis — commonly known as thrush — is easy to treat and just as easy to dismiss but when it recurs, it often reflects a deeper imbalance. It may point to uncontrolled diabetes, suppressed immunity, or ongoing chemotherapy. In such cases, the mouth is not just a site of infection. It is a signal of physiological stress. Recognizing that signal early can change the course of care.

Dr Vidhi Bhanushali revealed, “In a healthcare system where chronic diseases are often diagnosed late, the mouth offers an advantage. It speaks early. It speaks visually. And increasingly, with the aid of AI-powered tools, it can be read with unprecedented accuracy and speed but recognition still begins with awareness.”

So, when something in your mouth does not look or feel quite right, do not wait for it to become urgent. It may already be important.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.