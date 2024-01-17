Why not take your beloved pet's birthday celebrations to a whole new level as the date approaches? Your beloved pet is more than just a pet, he is an important member of the family and as such his big day should be celebrated with happiness and indulgence. If you want to spoil your faithful companion, we have the ideal idea: a tempting cake suitable for pets that will not only please their palate, but will also add a delightful touch to the celebration. Join us in creating a birthday celebration that reflects the endless love and friendship your pet offers you. Let's start a party that will make you both smile and leave lasting memories! (Also read: 5 ways to help street dogs survive harsh winters ) Is your pet's birthday coming up? Spoil them with this irresistible pet-friendly cake. Recipe inside (Pixabay)

Easy Homemade Pet-Friendly Cake Recipe

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Pet-Friendly Cake Recipe(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 large egg

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons oil

1/4 cup applesauce unsweetened

2 tablespoons honey

For the frosting

1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Line a 6-inch round cake pan (or a 9x5-inch bread pan) with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine flour, baking soda, baking powder, peanut butter, oil, applesauce, egg, and honey.

4. Mix the ingredients until well combined.

5. Pour the batter into the prepared pan.

6. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until the cake is browned and a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.

7. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting.

Frosting:

8. To make the frosting, beat heavy whipping cream until stiff peaks form.

Assembly:

9. Once the cake is cooled, frost it as desired with the whipped cream frosting.

10. Optionally, double the frosting recipe and torte the cake by cutting it in half horizontally to create a 2-layer cake.

Storage:

11. Store the frosted cake covered in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

(Recipe from YouTube by Crazy for Crust)