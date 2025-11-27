Meet Mr Romeo: Urmila Matondkar introduces her cuddly winter buddy

Urmila Matondkar has introduced a new companion in her life this winter, and the internet can’t stop gushing. The actor shared a series of warm and playful photos on Instagram featuring her pet dog, Mr Romeo, whom she affectionately described as her cosy “winter essential.” The posts come months after her separation from ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar Mir. Urmila Matondkar introduces her cuddly winter buddy(Instagram/ Urmila Matondkar)

Urmila Matondkar introduces Mr Romeo

Sharing the pictures, the Rangeela star wrote, “Andddd… introducing my bestest ever Winter Essential as a Saturday Special... Super sweet, Cosy n Cuddlesome mr….Romeo.” In the images, the 51-year-old is seen cuddling the fluffy Coton de Tulear, who sits calmly on her lap while she smiles and even winks at the camera. “What are your thoughts on my cutie? Lemme know. Love n hugs to all of you,” she added, inviting reactions from her followers.

The actress has already been in the spotlight this month with the much-anticipated theatrical re-release of her 1995 hit Rangeela on November 28. The film, which starred Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff alongside her, completes 30 years and remains a major milestone in her career.

Urmila’s Romeo melts hearts

The photos quickly drew love from actors, designers, and friends across the entertainment industry. Tusshar Kapoor responded, “Omg he’s adorable,” while actress Elena Tuteja chimed in with, “U both are cute.” Sandhya Mridul wrote, “Oyeeeeee cuddly cuties,” and wellness expert Deanne Panday called the duo “the cutest.” Model and designer Diandra Soares added her own “Awwie” to the list of affectionate reactions.

Aamir Khan praises Urmila’s Rangeela performance

Meanwhile, Rangeela has been back in conversation. In a recent interaction with Ultra Play, Aamir Khan looked back on the film fondly and praised Urmila’s performance, calling it “remarkable” and naming the movie among his personal favourites. He also applauded Jackie Shroff for delivering a “stellar performance.”

The cult classic went on to win seven Filmfare Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Shroff, Best Music Director for AR Rahman, and a Special Jury Award for Asha Bhosle for “Tanha Tanha.”

