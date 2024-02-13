Valentine's Day 2024: 5 adorable DIY treats to spoil your pets with love

A bundle of cuddles and fur, your puppy is the little love of your life! Include them in your annual celebration of love, even if they are unaware of the significance of February 14th. The best way to win their affection? Through their tummy, of course. Whether you have a dog or a cat, a pet gift basket is a great way to put together a collection of your pet's favourite things. They are sure to love it. Make these Valentine's treats for your dog to wag their tails and make their hearts race. From delicious peanut butter nibbles to a snack that freshens their breath, these are our top picks for homemade Valentine's Day treats for dogs. (Also read: Valentine’s Day 2024: 5 fun and festive activities to enjoy with your pet on this special day ) Wholesome and delicious homemade Valentine's Day treats for pets.(Unsplash)

Dr Deepak Saraswat, Head Veterinarian, Zigly, shared with HT Lifestyle five easy Valentine's Day pet treat recipes to gift your companions. These recipes use wholesome ingredients and are tailored to dogs, cats and small animals.

1. Layered dog treats

Bake a batch of wholesome festive layered dog treats. First, thoroughly mix 2 cups of whole wheat flour, 1 egg, 1/2 cup of smooth natural peanut butter, 1/4 cup of unsweetened applesauce, and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract in a bowl. The peanut butter and applesauce make these treats nicely chewy for your pup. Next, on a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out evenly to 1/4-inch thickness. Use cookie cutters shaped like hearts or your dog's favourite shape to cut treat shapes from the dough. Arrange the unbaked treats on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Finally, bake at 350°F for around 25 minutes, until the treats are lightly browned and hardened. Let cool completely before serving to your sweet pup.

2. Raspberry kitty hearts

Surprise your feline Valentine with Raspberry Kitty Hearts. Start by blending 3/4 cup fresh raspberries into a smooth puree. Then stir the puree together with 1 cup of coconut flour, 1 egg, 1 tablespoon of honey for natural sweetness, and 2 teaspoons of catnip to entice your kitty. Scoop a spoonful of the mixture onto a parchment-lined baking sheet, and mould into 1-inch heart shapes. Bake at 300°F for 20 minutes until set. Let cool and harden before gifting to your kitty for a tasty, antioxidant-rich treat.

3. Sweet potato dog biscuits

Spoil your dog with Sweet Potato Dog biscuits featuring vitamin-rich sweet potatoes. First, bake 1 whole sweet potato until soft and tender. Then mash the sweet potato meat along with 1/4 cup of oats, 1 egg, and 1 tablespoon of smooth peanut butter for flavour. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to about 1/4 inch thick. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out shapes from the dough. Arrange biscuits on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 30 minutes until hardened. Finally, let the treats cool before serving your dog.

4. Beet cat cookies

Bake up a nourishing batch of beet cat cookies, perfect for your feline Valentine. Start by steaming 1 cup of chopped beets until fully tender. Puree the cooked beets in a blender or food processor until smooth. Next, stir the beet puree together with 1 cup of whole wheat flour, 1 tablespoon of salmon oil for omega-3s, and 1 egg as a binder. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough out to 1/4-inch thick and cut out heart shapes using cookie cutters. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Bake at 350°F for 20 minutes then cool before serving.

Finally, whip up a tuna-licious batch of tuna-flavoured cat treats for your kitty. First, blend together 1 (5-ounce) can of tuna and 1 cup of whole wheat flour in a food processor. Then add 1 egg and pulse to form a dough. Scoop spoonful-sized portions of dough and shape into bite-sized hearts. Arrange on a baking sheet and bake at 350°F for 15 minutes until set and firm. Cool completely before serving the tasty treats to your tuna-loving kitty.

Your pet is sure to feel special unwrapping these heartfelt gifts made just for them. Whip up an assortment to share the love with all your furry friends.