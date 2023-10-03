World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Date, history, theme, significance and all you need to know

World Animal Day, sometimes referred to as World Animal Welfare Day or World Animal Protection Day, is an annual event that aims to celebrate animal rights and welfare around the world. It brings together and mobilises the animal protection movement into a global force to make the world a better place for all animals. This momentous occasion reminds us of our duty to protect and care for the many species that share our planet. Together, we can put an end to the pain and cruelty inflicted on animals and change the way the world works. From date to history, keep on reading to know more about this day. Every year, World Animal Day is celebrated across the world on October 4.(Freepik)

When is World Animal Welfare Day 2023

World Animal Day is an annual event that is celebrated around the world on October 4.

World Animal Welfare Day theme 2023

The theme of World Animal Day 2023 is "Big or small, we love them all".

History of World Animal Welfare Day

Heinrich Zimmermann, a writer and editor of the German publication Man and Dog, came up with the concept for World Animal Day. On March 24, 1925, Zimmermann planned the inaugural World Animal Day event at the Sports Palace in Berlin, Germany. Records show that at than 5,000 people attended the occasion. Zimmermann devoted countless hours to advancing World Animal Day. At a Congress of the International Animal Protection Congress in Florence, Italy, in May 1931, his proposal to recognize October 4 as World Animal Day was overwhelmingly approved and enacted as a resolution. The World Animal Day website was introduced in 2003 by the UK-based animal protection organization Naturewatch Foundation in an effort to expand the event's audience.

World Animal Welfare Day significance

On this day, passionate animal supporters from all over the world join in a celebration of World Animal Day and contribute to the cause of animal protection and conservation in their own special ways. Every year, there is a noticeable increase in the number of people who participate in World Animal Day, with a wide range of motivational events taking place in numerous nations. Everywhere in the world, animal lovers are celebrating on this day. Together, we can promise to safeguard and conserve animals for future generations, and each of us can make a difference.

