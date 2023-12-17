Year Ender 2023: 10 most talked about dog breeds of the year

Dogs are loyal companions and lovable friends. With their selfless and boundless affection, they win our hearts every day. Adopting a pet comes with a great responsibility and commitment for life. It is crucial to choose a breed that best suits your home environment, lifestyle and requirements. Different dog breeds remained in news for different reasons this year- some for their friendliness, some for their looks and personality and others for their social skills. (Also read | New Year 2024: 8 relationship resolutions to spice up your romantic life) Adopting a pet comes with a great responsibility and commitment for life. (Freepik)

"We are not here to judge the superiority of one dog breed to another. Like every individual comes with their share of goodness and shortcomings, so do dogs. However, that does not mean that one dog breed deserves more love than the other. You just need to find the right fit for your personality, and you will be ready to start a happy family with your beloved furry baby in no time. Now that we have established the basics let us look at the most talked about dog breeds that ruled the hearts of the Indian population in 2023," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO, Petkonnect.

"We are thrilled to see a drastic increase in the Indian communities’ love and concern for domestic, stray, and wild animals. Although this is an excellent sign, the lack of animal knowledge and a severe lack of supplies and veterinary care for our four-legged companions is still a massive problem in our country," adds Shah.

MOST TALKED ABOUT DOG BREEDS OF THE YEAR

1. Indian Pariah Dog (Indie)

Thanks to increasing awareness and love for animals, the humble Indian Pariah Dogs, or the native Indian dogs, have seen a drastic increase in the house dog population. They are one of the oldest native dog breeds of India, which makes them perfect for the climatic conditions of our country. They are very social, amiable, and mostly incredibly healthy, making your life and pocket as a pet parent happy and full.

2. Labrador Retriever

An energetic ball of fluff, the Labrador Retriever has often been crowned one of the friendliest dog breeds ever. Their love for socialising and cuddles knows no bounds, and each moment with them is a joy. Labradors have shorter fur than their golden brethren, making their grooming sessions less frequent and hectic. Shorter fur is a plus for warmer climates as well.

3. Golden Retriever

Golden Retrievers are famous for their luscious golden fur and a feathery bushy tail. Their puppy-like energy and playful personality have made them one of the most loved and recognized American dog breeds. Golden Retrievers make a great family dog since they are relatively easy to train, energetic, and friendly.

4. German Shepherd

Originally bred for herding cattle, German Shepherds evolved into beloved family dogs with time. They are solid, intelligent and energetic. German Shepherds love to play, engage in high-energy activities, and love their families wholeheartedly. Their personality is a fascinating blend between a responsible friend and a chaotic toddler, which makes living with them a great adventure.

5. Beagle

Beagles are adorable, medium-sized fur babies. Their intelligence and incredible olfactory sense have been the talk of the town for a long time. They are very friendly, pleasant, intelligent and energetic. Do not underestimate their size since their playful energy is not a joke. A Beagle is an adorable house dog topped off by a sassy energy.

6. Pug

Famously featured by a leading telecommunications service in India, Pugs are small-sized, blob-faced, adorable energy balls. Their personality often functions as a contrast between highly energetic and incredibly lazy. They do not need frequent grooming and are positively charming and resilient. However, sometimes they might suffer from certain mood disorders, so don’t forget to shower them with lots of love so that they do not feel lonely.

7. Dachshund

Dachshunds are widely recognized due to their elongated body shape with short legs. Although they are a reasonably small-sized dog, they are surprisingly confident, strong, and agile. They require moderate exercise and showcase a charming and loving personality, making them an excellent fit for a house dog.

8. Boxer

Boxers are a fairly large-sized dog. Although their physical appearance might be too intimidating to a few, their loving and playful natures speak for themselves. Boxers are powerful and energetic dogs requiring regular exercise and game time. Families with an active lifestyle and plenty of space are perfect for them.

9. Indian Mastiff

Indian Mastiffs are a solid and intelligent dog breed indigenous to the Indian Subcontinent. Their large, broad, muscular frames helped them earn the position of formidable guard dogs initially, but with time, they evolved into loving and loyal family pets. With proper training, regular exercise, and love, Indian Mastiffs can be an adorable, lovely, playful, protective family dog.

10. Dalmatian

Dalmatians are among the most recognizable dog breeds with beautiful white and black polka-dotted fur. They are very loving and outgoing dogs with an almost infinite energy. Due to their highly energetic personalities, it is crucial to incorporate physical activities into their daily routine for their physical and mental well-being. Dalmatians also need regular grooming and health checks for optimal health and happiness.