6 delicious kokum recipes to lower cholesterol, improve heart health

Kokum, also known as Malabar tamarind, is a small red-purplish fruit which has a delicious sweet and tangy taste. Used for both culinary and medicinal purposes from time immemorial, kokum is also consumed as fresh fruit. Kokum is native to western ghats and is primarily used in Konkani, Goan, Gujarati and Maharashtrian cuisine, mainly as a substitute to tamarind or imli. (Also read: 5 delicious amaranth recipes to lower cholesterol, lose weight)

Low in calories and fats and rich in soluble fibre, kokum is excellent for weight loss and lowering cholesterol. It also has micro-nutrients like vitamin A, vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B12 (folic acid), iron, potassium, magnesium and manganese. An age-old cure for acidity, it is a natural coolant and provides instant energy. Kokum is also helpful in managing blood sugar levels; it also promotes healthy gut bacteria that improves digestion. Kokum also controls hunger pangs and thus also contributes in weight loss. An immunity booster, it also has anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties.

Sneha Sanjay, Sr. Executive Nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Jayanagar shares 6 recipes using kokum that can lower cholesterol and take care of your heart apart from helping in weight loss and other amazing health benefits.

1. KOKUM JUICE

Ingredients

• Kokum pulp

• Sugar/jaggery

• Mint ice cubes(optional)

Method

- Add kokum pulp into a glass

- Add sugar and little water, mix well

- Finally add adequate amount of water and serve cold with ice cubes

2. SOLKADHI

Ingredients

• Kokum pulp

• Fresh coconut milk

• Jeera

• Curry leaves

• Mustard seeds

• Garlic

• Oil

• Coriander

Method

- Soak kokum and extract the pulp.

- In a pan, add oil, mustard seeds, jeera, chopped garlic and curry leaves.

- Add kokum pulp and sufficient quantity of water and allow it to boil for 3-5 minutes.

- Add fresh coconut milk and salt. Boil for 15 minutes.

- Garnish with coriander.

3. KOKUM RASAM

Ingredients

• Kokum

• Jaggery

• Green chilli

• Red chilli

• Salt

• Jeera

• Curry leaves

Method

- Wash and boil kokum with adequate quantity of water needed for rasam.

- Filter it and use the water.

- To this add, jaggery and slit green chilli and boil well.

- Make seasoning with oil, jeera, cut red chilli and curry leaves.

- Add this seasoning to the boiling rasam, add salt and boil for another 5 minutes and serve with rice

4. KOKUM CHUTNEY

Ingredients

• Kokum

• Jaggery

• Green chilli

• Ginger

• Salt

• Fresh grated coconut

• Urad dal

• Curry leaves

• Oil

Method

- In a mixer jar, add soaked kokum, grated coconut, green chilli , ginger, jaggery and salt.

- Grind this into a chutney consistency.

- Dish out into a bowl and finalise it with seasoning using oil, urad dal and curry leaves.

5. SPICY KOKUM MOCKTAIL

Ingredients

• Kokum pulp

• Chia seeds - soaked for 20 minutes

• Honey

• Green chilli - fine chopped

Method

- To the kokum extract, add fine chopped small green chilli and honey.

- Shake well using a bottle.

- Filter out the green chilli and add a spoonful of soaked chia seeds.

- Serve as a soothing drink

6. KOKUM CHUSKI

Ingredients

• Kokum

• Sugar

• Pepper powder

• Jeera powder

• Black salt

Method

- Soak dry kokum for one hour and make a fine pulp of it or use a fresh fruit itself.

- In a pan, add water and sugar, stir well until it dissolves.

- Add the kokum pulp and boil it on medium flame for 15-20 minutes.

- Filter it and allow it to cool down completely.

- Add half spoon of pepper powder, jeera powder and black salt. Mix well.

- Finally mold it into a popsicle and refrigerate for 3 hours.

