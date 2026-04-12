Chef Ranveer Brar serves up a quick soya chilli manchurian recipe that’s healthy and tasty: Full step-by-step recipe
Craving Indo-Chinese? Check chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and quick soya chilli manchurian recipe, packed with nutrition and flavour.
Soya chunks are a nutritious, plant-based protein source that helps with muscle building, weight management, and supports heart health. They are rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and isoflavones. Here is chef Ranveer Brar’s soya chilli manchurian recipe that can a healthy way to spice up your daily protein intake.
Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe
Total preparation time = 15 minutes
Cooking time = 25 minutes
Total time = 40 minutes
Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required to make delicious soya chilli manchurian:
For boiling soya nuggets
Three-four cups water
Half tsp sugar
Half-inch ginger, chopped
One tsp soy sauce
One fresh green chilli, slit in half
One-half cups of soya nuggets
For frying soya nuggets
Boiled soya nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Boiled soya nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp corn-starch{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp corn-starch{{/usCountry}}
Oil for frying
For sauces mixture{{/usCountry}}
Oil for frying
For sauces mixture{{/usCountry}}
Three tbsp soy sauce{{/usCountry}}
Three tbsp soy sauce{{/usCountry}}
One tsp vinegar{{/usCountry}}
One tsp vinegar{{/usCountry}}
One tsp sugar{{/usCountry}}
One tsp sugar{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp tomato ketchup{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp tomato ketchup{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp red chilli sauce
For tempering{{/usCountry}}
One tbsp red chilli sauce
For tempering{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp oil{{/usCountry}}
Two tbsp oil{{/usCountry}}
One-two fresh green chillies, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One-two fresh green chillies, chopped{{/usCountry}}
Two cloves of garlic, chopped{{/usCountry}}
Two cloves of garlic, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One inch ginger, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One inch ginger, chopped{{/usCountry}}
One medium onion, diced{{/usCountry}}
One medium onion, diced{{/usCountry}}
One medium capsicum, diced
Sauce mixture{{/usCountry}}
One medium capsicum, diced
Sauce mixture{{/usCountry}}
Water{{/usCountry}}
Water{{/usCountry}}
Half tsp black pepper powder{{/usCountry}}
Half tsp black pepper powder{{/usCountry}}
Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry{{/usCountry}}
Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry{{/usCountry}}
Fried soya nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Fried soya nuggets{{/usCountry}}
Few coriander leaves, roughly torn{{/usCountry}}
Few coriander leaves, roughly torn{{/usCountry}}
One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces
For garnish{{/usCountry}}
One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces
For garnish{{/usCountry}}
Fresh coriander leaves
Recipe of soya chilli manchurian{{/usCountry}}
Fresh coriander leaves
Recipe of soya chilli manchurian{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe:{{/usCountry}}
Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe:{{/usCountry}}
Step 1: Take a deep pan, add water, and once it starts boiling, add sugar, ginger, soy sauce.
Step 2: Now, add green chilli, soya nuggets and let it boil for 4-5 minutes, until the water is completely soaked.
Step 3: Take a bowl, add cornstarch, soaked soya nuggets and mix it well.
Step 4: Now, heat oil in a deep cooking pot, add soya nuggets and fry until it turns crisp from all sides.
Step 5: Remove in an absorbent paper and keep it aside.
Step 6: Next, take a bowl, add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and mix it well.
Step 8: Now, in a wok, add oil, once it’s hot, add green chilli, garlic, ginger and saute it well.
Step 9: Add onion, capsicum, and saute on high flame till it slightly changes colour.
Step 10: Add the sauce mixture, water, and black pepper powder. Add cornstarch slurry and mix until the gravy slightly thickens and turns glossy.
Step 12: Now, add fried soya nuggets and toss everything well.
Step 13: Add coriander leaves, spring onion and toss it well.
Step 14: Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.
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