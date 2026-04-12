Chef Ranveer Brar serves up a quick soya chilli manchurian recipe that’s healthy and tasty: Full step-by-step recipe

Soya chunks are a nutritious, plant-based protein source that helps with muscle building, weight management, and supports heart health. They are rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and isoflavones. Here is chef Ranveer Brar’s soya chilli manchurian recipe that can a healthy way to spice up your daily protein intake.

Chef Ranveer Brar soya chilli manchurian recipe(ranveer.brar/Instagram/Pexel)

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Total preparation time = 15 minutes

Cooking time = 25 minutes

Total time = 40 minutes

Ingredients required

Here are the ingredients required to make delicious soya chilli manchurian:

For boiling soya nuggets

Three-four cups water

Half tsp sugar

Half-inch ginger, chopped

One tsp soy sauce

One fresh green chilli, slit in half

One-half cups of soya nuggets

For frying soya nuggets

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{{^usCountry}} Boiled soya nuggets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Boiled soya nuggets {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Two tbsp corn-starch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tbsp corn-starch {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Oil for frying For sauces mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Oil for frying For sauces mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Three tbsp soy sauce {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Three tbsp soy sauce {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp vinegar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tsp sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tsp sugar {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp tomato ketchup {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp tomato ketchup {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One tbsp red chilli sauce For tempering {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One tbsp red chilli sauce For tempering {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two tbsp oil {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two tbsp oil {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One-two fresh green chillies, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One-two fresh green chillies, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two cloves of garlic, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two cloves of garlic, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One inch ginger, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One inch ginger, chopped {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One medium onion, diced {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One medium onion, diced {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One medium capsicum, diced Sauce mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One medium capsicum, diced Sauce mixture {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Water {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Half tsp black pepper powder {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Half tsp black pepper powder {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fried soya nuggets {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fried soya nuggets {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Few coriander leaves, roughly torn {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Few coriander leaves, roughly torn {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces For garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces For garnish {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Fresh coriander leaves Recipe of soya chilli manchurian {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fresh coriander leaves Recipe of soya chilli manchurian {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe: {{/usCountry}}

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Step 1: Take a deep pan, add water, and once it starts boiling, add sugar, ginger, soy sauce.

Step 2: Now, add green chilli, soya nuggets and let it boil for 4-5 minutes, until the water is completely soaked.

Step 3: Take a bowl, add cornstarch, soaked soya nuggets and mix it well.

Step 4: Now, heat oil in a deep cooking pot, add soya nuggets and fry until it turns crisp from all sides.

Step 5: Remove in an absorbent paper and keep it aside.

Step 6: Next, take a bowl, add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and mix it well.

Step 8: Now, in a wok, add oil, once it’s hot, add green chilli, garlic, ginger and saute it well.

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Step 9: Add onion, capsicum, and saute on high flame till it slightly changes colour.

Step 10: Add the sauce mixture, water, and black pepper powder. Add cornstarch slurry and mix until the gravy slightly thickens and turns glossy.

Step 12: Now, add fried soya nuggets and toss everything well.

Step 13: Add coriander leaves, spring onion and toss it well.

Step 14: Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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