Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
recipe

Creativity fuels menu overhaul

Over time, restaurant menus have evolved into an interesting blend of creativity and innovation, that aims to add more flavour to the overall dining experience of a patron
By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST

Dining out is no more limited only to the food, of late, it has become a multifaceted experience. A visual and gastronomical delight that aspires to impress as soon as you step into an eatery and feel its aroma, admire the décor or simply get bowled over by its innovative menu on the wall or table.

Yes, over time, restaurant menus have also undergone a drastic change. Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous. They want people to start their food experience from the menu itself which is why they are toying with the designs, names and medium of the menu.

To communicate with the customer, menus need to be on point. “Our menu is fun and quirky because our theme is such. We don’t want anything to be monotonous. With innovative menus, customers take more time to read and order, to see how the dish actually turns out,” says Vikrant Batra of Cafe Delhi Heights.

Moreover, it’s not just the creativity but also the tech-innovations that are fuelling the evolution menus. A good-looking menu is important because the experience starts there. At our outlet, we give a visiting card to patrons and one can scan the code and open the menu on his/her phone. The menu starts with the chefs’ note ... The caricatures make the menu more intricate which the customer enjoy,” says restaurateur Priyank Sukhija of Plum By Bent Chair.

Menu’s themed around school texts
Menu’s themed around school texts, ’90s memories or popular landmarks are also being tried by restaurants. “Our beverage menu is something that every individual would relate to since periodic table was the first thing we learnt in high school science. We decided to replicate the same since it resonates with the theme of popular show Breaking bad,” says Harsh Gupta of Breaking Brew.

Even Batra tries to trigger memories that one might have of popular places and dishes, by naming dishes on his restaurant’s menu in the similar format. “Our ISBT Makhani Maggi is derived from the famous maggi available in ISBT, Delhi. Railway cutlet from our menu reminds us of the cutlet at railway stations packed in silver foil and so on,” he shares.

Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
recipe

Pandemic kills food buffets?

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Most of the restaurants are now wary of laying out buffets. They say it is to keep the safety of guesses in mind. Will the wave of the virus kill buffets in the city? Here’s what restauranters have to say:
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
recipe

Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake(Instagram/nourishingkatt)
recipe

Recipe: Give a healthier twist to your sweet treat with chocolate lava oat cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • Yeh humari weekday craving hai, aur yeh chocolate lava oat cake hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai! Why wait for cheat day on Sunday when you can bend the rules and treat yourself to chocolate lava oat cake and brush aside mid-week blues? Check the recipe inside and thank us later
Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday(Instagram/hungry.blonde)
recipe

Recipe: Indulge in this cheesy, dreamy One Pan Caprese Gnocchi this Wednesday

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • Attention, vegetarians (and even pasta lovers) in the house! Kick off those mid-week blues this Wednesday with a mouthwatering recipe of crispy Caprese Gnocchi which needs only 5 ingredients and can be made in under 30 minutes on one pan only
Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami(Instagram/livingfitlivingfree)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy cracked wheat savory porridge or Dalia Khichri on Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Vasant Panchami is here and as you search for dishes to whip up with yellow colour in them, as is the traditional custom, check out this recipe of Dalia Khichri which is enough to serve as a complete meal and sure to pack your family’s health in one plate
Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake(Instagram/nikki_booch)
recipe

Recipe: Get your solo ‘pawri’ started this Tuesday with funfetti mug cake

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • What is life if not for enjoying single serve treats that you are not required to share? If you too think the same, try your hands on this rainbow coloured funfetti mug cake which takes just 1 minute to prepare and tastes like birthday cake | Check recipe inside
Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami(Twitter/indiainmedan)
recipe

Recipe: Whip up Kesari Sheera, a superb semolina dessert, this Vasant Panchami

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • You’d be lying if you said you don’t drool at the thought of a celebratory feast. With Vasant Panchami at our doorstep, bring wide smiles to the table by treating your family and friends to a dense and sweet Kesari Sheera | Check recipe inside
Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi(Instagram/cooking_god_es)
recipe

Recipe for Vasant Panchami 2021: Welcome Spring with rose and coconut burfi

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:42 PM IST
  • Check inside the recipe of rose and coconut burfi which is a super easy coconut dessert and can be prepared in less than half an hour this Vasant Panchami
Chocolate Truffle Tart(Sweet and Savory by Shinee)
recipe

Recipe: Chocoholics dig in to this Chocolate Truffle Tart on Valentine's Day

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:50 PM IST
This recipe for a decadent, chocolatey and indulgent Chocolate Truffle Tart is the perfect way to end your Valentine's Day meal with your beloved.
Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine(Justine Celina)
recipe

Recipe: Enjoy some Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine this Valentine's Day 2021

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:27 PM IST
A perfect mix of liquor, fruits, sweetness and spice is what makes the recipe for this wonderful Vanilla Pomegranate Mulled Wine that will surely knock your socks off this Valentine's Day.
Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto(The Girl on Bloor)
recipe

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Butternut Squash Risotto

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:13 PM IST
Enjoy this perfect risotto recipe with roasted squash, crispy sage, parmesan and wild mushrooms on the occasion of Valentine's Day with your significant other.
Almond and peanut butter cups recipe(Instagram/sustainablymer)
recipe

Valentine's Day special treat: No bake, chocolate almond and peanut butter cups

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:21 AM IST
  • This Valentine's Day, make your loved one feel special by making these almond and peanut butter cups for them. This delicious no bake recipe will become your all-time favourite. We can bet.
Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls(Forks over Knives)
recipe

Recipe: Vegan Spaghetti and Lentil Meatballs for a health conscious V-day meal

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:53 PM IST
This recipe for Vegan Spaghetti Marinara with Lentil Balls is perfect for those who want to indulge in a simple, delicious and healthy home-cooked meal on Valentine's Day.
Cupid's Cloud(A Pretty Life In The Suburbs)
recipe

Feel the love this Valentine's weekend with this lush Cupid's Cloud recipe

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Whipped cream and juicy berries are as sensual and tantalizing as a dessert can be, and this stunning concoction known as Cupid's Cloud is perfect for you to add some more flavour into your love life.
Applying my knowledge of spices to dishes from around the world is what I like to call American Masala, says Chef Suvir Saran.
recipe

Simplicity is the new cool in the culinary world

By HTC , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
By using the most commonly found spices and herbs, roots, shoots and pulses creatively, one can transform something ordinary into a star
