Diwali 2023 recipes: From elaneer payasam to mawa kachori, 5 traditional must-try dishes from different parts of India

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is the largest Hindu festival celebrated during the Hindu lunar months of Ashvin and Kartika. This year, the momentous festival will be celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm across India on Sunday, November 12. It is the time of the year when streets are lit up with colourful lights and houses are decorated with flowers and rangolis. People dress up in new ethnic outfits and prepare traditional delicacies. From the tantalising aroma of desi ghee ladoos to the creaminess of mithais, it is impossible to think of this festival of happiness and harmony without mentioning some of the mouth-watering delicacies that are an integral part of our culinary culture. To make your festival of lights even more special, here are five must-try traditional dishes from different parts of India. (Also read: Diwali 2023 special: Lip-smacking delights to keep cholesterol in check ) Diwali 2023 recipes: 5 traditional must-try dishes from different parts of India

Traditional Diwali recipes from different parts of India

1. Channar Payesh

(By Chef D Prakash Kumar, Executive Chef, Woodrose Club)

Channar Payesh is a traditional Bengali dessert that is made using chhena (Indian cottage cheese) and rice pudding. (Chef D Prakash Kumar)

Ingredients:

Milk – 1 ltr

Paneer (grated) – 300 gms

Sugar – 200 gms

Dry Nuts (finely chopped) - .75 gms

Condensed Milk - .50 ml

Method:

1. In a saucepan, add milk and heat till reduces to half.

2. Add sugar to the milk and mix until dissolved.

3. Add in the paneer and allow it to cook for 10 – 15 minutes.

4. Add condensed milk to it and turn off flame. Allow it to cool.

5. Garnish with nuts and serve chill.

2. Kesar Badam Halwa

(By Chef Thayanithy Tamilarasu , Executive Sous Chef, Signature Club Resort)

Kesar Badam Halwa is a traditional and aromatic Indian dessert made with almonds, saffron, and ghee mostly in northern states.(Chef Thayanithy Tamilarasu)

Ingredients:

Almond – 500 gms

Milk – 1 ltr

Sugar – 100 gms

Ghee – 100 ml

Saffron strands – a pinch for garnish

Method:

1. In a bowl of water add almonds and soak overnight.

2. Drain the water and peel the skin of the almonds.

3. In a blender, add milk and almonds and blend till smooth.

4. Soak saffron strands in hot milk and keep aside.

5. Place a thick bottomed nonstick pan on medium flame and add 100 ml of ghee.

6. Add in the almond mixture and stir for 5 minutes on low flame.

7. Add sugar and stir well for another 5 minutes.

8. Add saffron soaked milk to the mix and keep stirring.

9. Cook the halwa by stirring until it turns into a thick mixture.

10. Serve warm or chilled.

3. Elaneer Payasam Panna Cotta

(By Chef Hemanth, Executive Chef at tyd Kitchen and Bar, Bangalore)

Elaneer Payasam Panna Cotta is a fusion dessert that combines elements from South Indian cuisine.(Chef Hemanth)

Ingredients:

Coconut milk 1 lt

Sugar 50 gms

Tender coconut water 120 ml

Tender coconut pulp 100 gms

Agar agar 1 tsp

Orange ginger biscotti 1 no

Citrus & lemongrass pearls 1 tsp

Cashew & pistachio praline 1 piece

Edible flowers 3-4 petals

Method:

1. Take the pulp and and water from the tender coconut and keep it aside.

2. In a saucepan take the coconut milk, sugar, and chopped coconut pulp. Cook it till 90°C - 100°C.

3. Add agar agar into it and bring it to a boil, switch off the flame, add the coconut water into it, let it cool down to room temperature, and pour in moulds.

3. Chill it for a few hours until it sets.

Note: Do not add coconut water while boiling the mixture

For the caviar

1. Make the base with alginate and water, and blend them both with the help of a hand blender, keep it in the fridge, and chill it.

2. Now in a sauce pan take water, sugar, and crushed lemon grass, and bring it to a boil. Add a bit of fresh lime juice.

3. Now add the alginic into it and bring it to a boil, now add some green color and blend it well

4. Once it cools down you can make caviars by using dippers or a squeeze bottle

Cashew and Pistachio Praline:

1. Roast the nuts and keep them aside.

2. In a saucepan make a caramel by using sugar, once the sugar is melted and turns golden color pour it on a silicon mat

3. In a mixer jar add the roasted nuts and the sugar candy. Blend it well by using butter or olive oil.

4. Keep it in the fridge and use. Place the caviar on the Panna Cota and sprinkle the praline.

4. Bhakarwadi

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Bhakarwadi is a popular snack in India that is associated with the state of Maharashtra.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

Refined Flour 1 cup

Gram Flour 3/4 cup

Salt to taste

Turmeric powder 3/4 teaspoon

Red chilli powder 3 tablespoons

Oil 1 tablespoon + to deep fry

Poppy seeds (khuskhus/posto) 1/4 cup

Sesame seeds (til) 1/4 cup

Dry coconut (khopra) grated 1/2 cup

Ginger chopped 1 tablespoon

Green chillies chopped 3

Coriander powder 1/2 tablespoon

Cumin powder 1/2 tablespoon

Asafoetida 1/4 teaspoon

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tablespoons

Method:

1. Mix together refined flour, gram flour and salt in a bowl. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and oil. Add sufficient water to make a stiff dough. Cover with a damp cloth and keep aside.

2. Dry roast poppy seeds and sesame seeds separately. Dry roast grated dry coconut. In another bowl mix chopped ginger, chopped green chillies, coriander powder, cumin powder, red chilli powder, turmeric powder.

3. Add roasted spices and mix well. Add asafoetida, chopped coriander leaves and salt. Mix well.

4. Divide the dough into eight equal portions. Roll out thinly. Apply some water on the surface and spread a portion of the stuffing mixture. Roll into flutes.

5. Place the flutes in the steamer basket and steam for twenty minutes. Cool the flutes slightly and cut into half inch sized pieces.

6. They can be cut into pieces without steaming too. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai and deep-fry the pieces on medium heat till golden brown and crisp.

7. Drain onto an absorbent paper. Serve hot or at room temperature.

5. Mawa Kachori

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Mawa Kachori is a traditional dessert associated with the state of Rajasthan. (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

For the kachoris

1 cup plain flour (maida)

1 tbsp melted ghee

a pinch of salt

To Be Mixed Into A Filling

1 cup crumbled mawa (khoya)

2 tbsp almond (badam) slivers

2 tbsp pistachio slivers

1 tsp cardamom (elaichi) powder

2 tbsp raisins (kismis)

2 tbsp sugar

a few saffron (kesar) strands

For the sugar syrup

2 cups sugar

a few saffron (kesar) strands

Other Ingredients

ghee for deep-frying

Method:

For the kachoris

1. Combine all the ingredients and knead into a firm dough using enough water.

2. Cover the dough with a lid and keep aside for 10 minutes.

3. Divide the filling into 12 equal portions.

4. Roll out a portion of the dough into a 100 mm. (4") diameter circle without using any flour for rolling.

5. Place a portion of the filling in the centre.

6. Fold it over to make a semi-circle.

7. Seal the ends completely using a little water.

8. Twist the edges of the kachori.

9. Repeat for the remaining dough circles and filling to make 11 more kachoris.

10. Heat the ghee in a deep non-stick kadhai and deep-fry, a few kachoris at a time on a slow flame till they turn golden brown in colour from all the sides.

11. Drain on an absorbent paper and keep aside to cool.

12. Combine the sugar and 1 cup of water in a deep non-stick pan and cook on a medium flame for 6 to 8 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

13. Add the saffron and mix well. Keep aside.

14. Just before serving, dip the kachoris, a few at a time, in the sugar syrup and serve immediately.

