Father's Day 2026: Butter chicken ravioli to kulfi cheesecake, try these 4 recipes to give your dad a special dinner

Father's Day 2026: 21 June is dedicated to celebrating fathers and father figures across the world. On this day, children and family members show their love through gifts, greeting cards or surprises. But real affection is found in little acts of service, and what better way to show it than by cooking something special.



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This Father's Day, bring out your inner chef and put all those MasterChef viewing hours to the test. You can cook with your father and turn it into a fun bonding activity, or surprise him with a thoughtfully prepared dinner at home. Cook with your father or surprise him with a feast, make sure this day becomes memorable. (Picture credit: AI Generated)

For dinner, curate a complete menu that feels special and full of flavours. Make it extra special by adding unique cuisines to the table, from continental dishes and Indian-Italian fusion to modern Indian appetisers and fusion desserts.



HT Lifestyle has curated recipes from chefs that capture diverse cuisine flavours and bring a creative culinary spin to Father's Day dinner. The list includes innovative fusion recipes that can give your home-cooked meal a restaurant-style gourmet vibe, while still carrying the grounded warmth of something made at home.



The variety makes these dishes worth trying, from experimental desi staples like Butter Chicken with Italian twist to a soulful no-bake dessert that can end the feast on a sweet note. Try these recipes today to bring a smile to your father's face.