From blue moon to kala noor: Quench your thirst with 4 Ramadan special drink recipes

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast every day from sunrise to sunset and abstain from all food and liquids. After dusk, the fast (roza) is broken with a special prayer and a sumptuous feast known as Iftar. Families and friends typically gather for the festive feast, when they partake in customary savory and sweet treats. Delights including curries, biryanis, crispy appetizers, kebabs, and more are included in this extensive menu. Delicious and cool drink recipes for Suhoor and Iftar celebrations(Unsplash)

From inventive twists to classic favourites, these drinks are a tasty way to stay hydrated and invigorated throughout the holy month. This selection covers a wide range of tastes, so you can indulge in a traditional glass of cool jallab or try some exotic mocktails to discover new flavours. Anil Chauhan, Maitre d, Frontier Restaurant-The Ashok Hotel, New Delhi shared with HT Lifestyle some delicious and cool drink recipes, ideal for Suhoor and Iftar celebrations. (Also read: Ramadan 2024 recipes: From adana kebab to rarha chicken; 4 healthy and lip-smacking dishes you must try )

Ramadan's special drink recipes

1. Blue Moon

Blue moon drink

Ingredients:

150 ml litchi juice

30 ml lemon juice

60 ml blue curaçao

30 ml simple syrup

Method:

Smart blend of litchi juice, lemon juice, blue curaçao and simple syrup poured in stem glass garnished with pineapple flag.

2. Kala Noor

Kala Noor drink

Ingredients:

Special kalanoor masala - 1 tbl spoon blacksalt, 3gm table salt, 1gm roasted cumen powder, 5gm and roasted black pepper powder 2gm.

Lime juice 20 ml

Flavoured soda 130 ml

Instructions:

Combine Kala Noor Masala and lime juice in a tall glass and top it with chilled flavoured soda.

3. Paan Bahar

Paan Bahar drink

Ingredients:

150 ml yoghurt

60 ml simples syrup

2 no. sweet paan gilori

30 ml green mint syrup

Instructions:

Smart blend of yoghurt, Paan gilori, simple syrup and green mint syrup poured in martini glass garnished with mint leaf

4. Gulmarg

Gulmarg drink

Ingredients:

120 ml mix fruit juice

80 ml milk

60 ml strawberry squash

Instructions:

Combine mix fruit juice, milk and strawberry