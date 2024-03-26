Green grape gastronomy: From grapes cashew curry to salad, elevate your cuisine with these delectable recipes

The crisp texture and subtly sweet flavour of green grapes make them ideal for use in almost any recipe. Green grapes are a treat in many different cuisines because of their distinctive tangy flavour and juicy taste, which can sometimes go unnoticed by their more popular red and black relatives. As well as being delicious, they are also healthy, being an excellent source of important vitamins and minerals that can add extra nutrition to any diet. Green grapes are a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can enhance any dish, whether you're making a colourful salad, a rich dessert or a refreshing drink. Here are some creative recipes to try if you're looking for tasty ways to use these ingredients. (Also read: Uttapam delights: 3 irresistible recipes to spice up your menu) Green grape gastronomy: 3 mouthwatering recipes to try today(Pexels )

Delicious green grape recipes you must try

1. Green grape cooler

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

2 cups Green grapes

2 Amla (Indian gooseberry)

12-15 + for garnishing Fresh mint leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

1¼ teaspoons Dried ginger powder (soonth)

to taste Black salt (kala namak)

½ cup Sugar

as required Ice cubes

2 teaspoons Chaat masala

Method:

1. Place grapes in a blender jar.

2. Finely chop Indian gooseberries and add in the jar along with mint leaves, lemon juice, dried ginger powder, black salt, sugar and ice cubes and blend well.

3. Place ½ teaspoon chaat masala in 4 individual tall glasses and pour the drink in them. Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.

2. Grapes Cashew Curry

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Ingredients:

1 cup grapes

1/4 cup broken cashewnuts (kaju)

2 tbsp ghee

2 sticks of cinnamon (dalchini)

2 cloves (laung / lavang)

2 cardamoms (elaichi)

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

1/4 tbsp turmeric powder (haldi)

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera) powder

1/4 tsp black pepper (kalimirch) powder

1/4 tsp garam masala

2 tbsp fresh cream

salt and sugar to taste

1/2 cup milk

To be ground to a paste

10 to 15 cashewnuts (kaju)

2 green chillies

2 pineapple slices

For the topping

1 tbsp chopped coriander (dhania)

Method:

1. Make a fine paste of the ingredients given to make the paste.

2. Heat the ghee in a pan and add dalchini,coves and elaichi.

3. Once they change their colour then u add the pasteand saute it til it leaves the ghee.

4. To it add tomato sauce,haldi,red chilli powder,black pepper powder jeera powder,salt and sugarand the cream.

5. Cook again till it does not leave ghee.

6. To this masala add kaju and milk cook it for some more time.

7. While serving heat the gravy again and add the grapes and top it with chopped coriander.

3. Grape Salad

(By Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

25-30 green grapes, halved

2 tbsps extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1½ tbsps maple syrup

½ lemon

Salt to taste

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

10-12 roasted almonds, roughly crushed

10-15 rocket lettuce leaves

10-15 baby spinach leaves

6-8 toasted walnuts

¼ cup micro greens

2 tbsps crumbled feta cheese

Method:

1. For the dressing, take extra virgin olive oil in a glass jar. Add Dijon mustard, maple syrup.

2. Squeeze lemon. Add salt, crushed black peppercorns. Close the lid and shake well.

3. Transfer the grapes in a bowl. Add almonds, rocket leaves, spinach leaves, walnuts, micro greens and mix well.

4. Transfer in a serving plate, place feta cheese on top.

5. Drizzle prepared dressing on top and serve.