A modern spin to the traditional ghavers

Hariyali Teej, popularly known as Teej celebrated this month with much fervour. Among many customs, Ghevar was the integral part of the Teej and Rakhi celebrations . Historians claim that the sweet dish has its origin in Rajasthan. From rose to fruits and avacado to kesar, ghevar is available in various versions. (Photo: gur.chini/Instagram)

A disc-like dessert, ghevar is made with desi ghee, flour and sugar syrup and has a honey comb texture. It’s a popular monsoon delicacy and has a mention in Ayurveda too. According to vedic experts, the monsoon months are predominated with vata and pitta calming properties due to the use of ghee and sugar syrup, which keeps the body calm.

While the traditional ghevar is still a popular choice, once can see several creative variations around it. You can take your pick from chocolate ghevar, mini ghevar, ghevar cake and ghevar chaat . Restaurants are offering unique flavours and textures with novel spin. “The traditional ghevar has no comparison but chefs are also experimenting to add new flavours and textures that millennials love. Its not just restricted to being sweet. It can also be sour, spicy and tangy. Ghevar is an excellent crisp shell which has no aroma so it can easily blend well with a variety of flavours,” says Nishant Choubey, chef who is offering hass avocado halwa ghevar at Sattvik, Delhi.

A restaurant in Gurugram has curated a ghevar inspired by its ancient name, Hayapanna. “Ghevar were called Hayapanna around 2500 years ago and this Teej festival, we wanted to present a delicacy that celebrates our rich history. Our Ghevar is prepared with rabri and jalebi caviar. It’s crunchy with unique burst of flavours,” says Kush Koli, head chef, Saga, Gurugram. Right from kiwi ghevar, chocolate ghevar and strawberry ghevar , there is a huge variety available at Bikanervala and Gur Chini too.

Make a perfect one at home

Even though the ingredients are basic and easily available, the trick of making a good Ghevar lies in its preparation technique; timing being the most important factor. “To prepare a crispy Ghevar ensure you mix the batter with cold water and cold milk. Ensure that you whisk the batter thoroughly. Use a deep kadhai or pan for frying. When it comes to flavours, go as imaginative as you can with saffron, fresh malai, pistachio, rose petals, mango, rasberry, chocolates to add an oomph to it. One can also try fresh fruit ghevar by adding a layer of mix fruits that compliments each other,” says Reetu Uday Kugaji.

