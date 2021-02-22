IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Recipe / High on spirits without the alcohol
High on spirits without the alcohol
High on spirits without the alcohol
recipe

High on spirits without the alcohol

From Raspberry Hibiscus Soda to Rose Lemon Spritzer to Cranberry Mockjito, mocktails are having a moment
READ FULL STORY
By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST

From Raspberry Hibiscus Soda to Rose Lemon Spritzer to Cranberry Mockjito, mocktails are having a moment. Valentine’s day, a perfect time to celebrate the long-lasting strength of love within the family, after all no one said it was only about romantic love. Time to insert a little magic into the mundane, create lasting memories and strengthen bonds with the ones you love sounds like the perfect time to experiment with the non-alcoholic drinks.

And when celebrating in the comfort of your home with maybe a movie marathon, a herb-induced energy kick instead of the numbing tiredness that comes with an alcoholic drink is the way to go ahead. After all, these spirit free sips are the new luxury tipple.

Chef Nishant Choubey, says, “Mocktails are an instant seduction. It is the best way to express love and desire. Colour says it all. It is colourful, appealing and creates the perfect setting for a date. It can have exemplary variations starting from watermelon to edible Rosella flowers to strawberry.”

Ankit Ghawana , Head Mixologist at Molecule Air Bar feels mocktail for Valentine season is the perfect way to enjoy the season of love as they are a mixture of different flavours. He adds, “With fresh ingredients, these booze free drinks are a visual treat and a refreshing retreat.”

When it comes to winter recipes, cranberries are a staple. But why limit yourself to foods like cranberry sauce? Shivam Sehgal, founder, Josh High energy Bar says, “Mocktails are fruity and a perfect blend of many flavours. Hence to keep the spirits alive and taste buds high, Potion D’amour is a perfect choice, it’s a classic combination of fresh rose petals and cranberry juice with a twist of peach.”

Makers of high-end non-alcoholic drinks focus on a unique mastery to create drinks that indulge the consumer. They zero in on experience-creation instead of the omission of alcohol as their main selling point. They talk about magical processes of transformation, creation, or combination and use rare and exotic ingredients. Served in more unusual colours than their alcoholic counterparts, they add a bit of charm.

High on spirits without the alcohol
High on spirits without the alcohol

Like Jasmeet Singh Banga, owner at Pirates of Grill says, “Mocktails like Love Potion and Love at First Sight are the season’s specials. With its vibrant red color and pleasantly sweet cranberry juice, peach syrup and a hint of coconut, Love Potion is sure to win over anyone who tries it. When two or more ingredients mingle, that creates a drink which signifies the beautiful chemistry of Love. These specially curated mocktails have the slightest touch of tenderness and are considered as romance in a glass.”

Mixologists and restaurants intrigue the imagination by stimulating the taste buds in a way that many alcoholic beverages cannot do and rather focus on well-being. Aryan Khati, Mixologist at Mai Bao and Kampai, says, “ A beautiful blend of rose cordial, dill leaves, cold milk and fresh watermelon chunks is Bandung, a season special.”

Mocktails are not about imitating an alcoholic drink but providing a completely different angle and not a better occasion to celebrate than Valentine’s Day. And as Sushil Dhanai,mixologist, Cafe Delhi Heights, puts it, “The idea of preparing mocktails is simple , one can stay as fresh as forever as you want to stay like.”

A bit of sparkle and cheer come together flawlessly in these mocktails, they not only look festive but are gorgeous as well and of course, we can’t discount the taste.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
High on spirits without the alcohol
High on spirits without the alcohol
recipe

High on spirits without the alcohol

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:17 PM IST
From Raspberry Hibiscus Soda to Rose Lemon Spritzer to Cranberry Mockjito, mocktails are having a moment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Orange and Almond cake from Caara is a moist gluten free cake made with almond flour and orange zest
Orange and Almond cake from Caara is a moist gluten free cake made with almond flour and orange zest
recipe

Have your cake and eat it too!

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:48 PM IST
Dump the no-good maida. From cassava to coconut flour, cakes made with healthier alternatives bring you refreshing flavours
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegan Pho(Gimme Some Oven)
Vegan Pho(Gimme Some Oven)
recipe

This vegan Pho recipe will change your mind about Vietnamese Noodle Soup

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:06 PM IST
This vegan recipe for Pho, or Vietnamese Noodle Soup will turn you over your head about vegetables with the depth of flavour that comes from adding charred veggies, the right spices and ensuring the umami flavour making it the most wholesome, well-rounded comfort food dish to fill you up without packing on the pounds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Creamy chocolate pudding recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
Creamy chocolate pudding recipe(Instagram/ charmerkitchen)
recipe

Let's make some creamy and luscious chocolate pudding from scratch: Recipe

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • Make this decadent chocolate pudding at home. It will satiate your dessert cravings. The recipe is extremely easy and always results in a delicious outcome.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast(Instagram/thedeliciousplate)
Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast(Instagram/thedeliciousplate)
recipe

Recipe: Bookmark this cinnamon roll chia pudding for a healthy Monday breakfast

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:31 PM IST
  • Are you a fit foodie, hunting for gluten free dessert or breakfast? Look no further as we bring to you a vegan treat with this recipe of cinnamon roll chia pudding that can also be served as a parfait and takes merely 5 minutes to prepare
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
recipe

This Sunday give health a chance with Shilpa Shetty’s Tomato Celery Juice recipe

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:20 PM IST
  • As you hang up your boots this Sunday and indulge in some self love, make sure to say ‘hi’ to immunity boosting and ‘goodbye’ to skin ageing with Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s super easy recipe of Tomato Celery Juice
READ FULL STORY
Close
Home made south Indian spicy tomato pickle. One can pretty much pickle any vegetable and fruit. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Home made south Indian spicy tomato pickle. One can pretty much pickle any vegetable and fruit. (Photo: Shutterstock)
recipe

Pick your pickle and tickle your taste buds

By Ruchika Garg, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 12:00 PM IST
Pickling is an art and one needs to adopt trial and error methods to learn it, say experts. Pickles also have health benefits as well, as they aid digestion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sweet Potato Fries(www.gimmesomeoven.com)
Sweet Potato Fries(www.gimmesomeoven.com)
recipe

Recipe: Crispy and healthy Oven Baked Sweet Potato Fries

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:15 PM IST
This delicious and simple recipe for Sweet Potato Fries need not be fried, simply bake these uniformly cut pieces, coated with delicious flavour and enjoy with a cool yogurt dressing (or any other of your choice) completely guilt free.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vegetabe Thukpa recipe(Instagram/ thesoultreat)
Vegetabe Thukpa recipe(Instagram/ thesoultreat)
recipe

Recipe: A bowl of this Vegetable Thukpa feels like a warm hug on cold nights

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:50 PM IST
  • Try the easy recipe of Vegetable Thukpa tonight. This comfort food tastes divine all year long but it especially feels like a warm hug on cold winter nights.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie(Instagram/fiit_lyfe)
recipe

Recipe: Pilates? No, we prefer pie-lattes especially if its protein pumpkin pie

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:30 PM IST
  • It might be too late to call it a Thanksgiving hangover so let’s just blame it on the weekend and the last traces of winters as we give into sweet treats with this recipe of protein pumpkin pie | Check benefits inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles recipe(Instagram/ yourfoodlab )
Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles recipe(Instagram/ yourfoodlab )
recipe

Recipe: Deciding what to make for dinner?Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:43 PM IST
  • In the mood for something spicy for your dinner? Try these Burnt Chilli Garlic Noodles, they will satiate your taste buds and maybe even become your new favourite dish.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
Katsu Curry(Unsplash)
recipe

Recipe: This rich, creamy Japanese Katsu Curry will blow you away

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:23 PM IST
A deep fried cutlet of your choice of protein (pork, chicken, paneer or even tofu) is served over rice and then ladled with a big helping of the decadent katsu curry that is rich in flavour and smooth, making it the ultimate comfort food.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
Restaurants today don’t want to be monotonous.
recipe

Creativity fuels menu overhaul

By Prerna Gauba
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Over time, restaurant menus have evolved into an interesting blend of creativity and innovation, that aims to add more flavour to the overall dining experience of a patron
READ FULL STORY
Close
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
Are food buffets dying in the city? (Shutterstock)
recipe

Pandemic kills food buffets?

By Prerna Gauba
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:27 AM IST
Most of the restaurants are now wary of laying out buffets. They say it is to keep the safety of guesses in mind. Will the wave of the virus kill buffets in the city? Here’s what restauranters have to say:
READ FULL STORY
Close
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
Carrot cake recipe(Instagram/petites_choses)
recipe

Mid-week cravings? Bake this eggless carrot cake and satiate your hunger pangs

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:35 PM IST
  • Get ready with your baker's hat and prepare this delicious eggless carrot cake with cream cheese frosting and tell us what you think about it?
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP