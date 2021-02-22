High on spirits without the alcohol

From Raspberry Hibiscus Soda to Rose Lemon Spritzer to Cranberry Mockjito, mocktails are having a moment. Valentine’s day, a perfect time to celebrate the long-lasting strength of love within the family, after all no one said it was only about romantic love. Time to insert a little magic into the mundane, create lasting memories and strengthen bonds with the ones you love sounds like the perfect time to experiment with the non-alcoholic drinks.

And when celebrating in the comfort of your home with maybe a movie marathon, a herb-induced energy kick instead of the numbing tiredness that comes with an alcoholic drink is the way to go ahead. After all, these spirit free sips are the new luxury tipple.

Chef Nishant Choubey, says, “Mocktails are an instant seduction. It is the best way to express love and desire. Colour says it all. It is colourful, appealing and creates the perfect setting for a date. It can have exemplary variations starting from watermelon to edible Rosella flowers to strawberry.”

Ankit Ghawana , Head Mixologist at Molecule Air Bar feels mocktail for Valentine season is the perfect way to enjoy the season of love as they are a mixture of different flavours. He adds, “With fresh ingredients, these booze free drinks are a visual treat and a refreshing retreat.”

When it comes to winter recipes, cranberries are a staple. But why limit yourself to foods like cranberry sauce? Shivam Sehgal, founder, Josh High energy Bar says, “Mocktails are fruity and a perfect blend of many flavours. Hence to keep the spirits alive and taste buds high, Potion D’amour is a perfect choice, it’s a classic combination of fresh rose petals and cranberry juice with a twist of peach.”

Makers of high-end non-alcoholic drinks focus on a unique mastery to create drinks that indulge the consumer. They zero in on experience-creation instead of the omission of alcohol as their main selling point. They talk about magical processes of transformation, creation, or combination and use rare and exotic ingredients. Served in more unusual colours than their alcoholic counterparts, they add a bit of charm.

High on spirits without the alcohol

Like Jasmeet Singh Banga, owner at Pirates of Grill says, “Mocktails like Love Potion and Love at First Sight are the season’s specials. With its vibrant red color and pleasantly sweet cranberry juice, peach syrup and a hint of coconut, Love Potion is sure to win over anyone who tries it. When two or more ingredients mingle, that creates a drink which signifies the beautiful chemistry of Love. These specially curated mocktails have the slightest touch of tenderness and are considered as romance in a glass.”

Mixologists and restaurants intrigue the imagination by stimulating the taste buds in a way that many alcoholic beverages cannot do and rather focus on well-being. Aryan Khati, Mixologist at Mai Bao and Kampai, says, “ A beautiful blend of rose cordial, dill leaves, cold milk and fresh watermelon chunks is Bandung, a season special.”

Mocktails are not about imitating an alcoholic drink but providing a completely different angle and not a better occasion to celebrate than Valentine’s Day. And as Sushil Dhanai,mixologist, Cafe Delhi Heights, puts it, “The idea of preparing mocktails is simple , one can stay as fresh as forever as you want to stay like.”

A bit of sparkle and cheer come together flawlessly in these mocktails, they not only look festive but are gorgeous as well and of course, we can’t discount the taste.