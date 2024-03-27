Paneer or cottage cheese is loaded with the goodness of healthy fats and milk proteins and helps builds a strong immune system hence, it was everyone’s top priority amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It aids in the normal functioning of the digestive system and builds better bones and teeth courtesy its rich calcium content. Indulge guilt-free with this oil-less recipe of Paneer Bhurji that doesn't compromise on flavour (Photo by Fun2oosh Food)

It is not only an essential component in weight loss programs but is also an ideal food for diabetic patients and reduces the risk of cancer, as per studies. Since cooking without oil preserves the natural nutrients of ingredients, we would like to introduce you to an oil-free recipe of classic Paneer Bhurji that is a heart-healthy alternative to traditional recipes as it is packed with essential vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and also becomes a lighter and lower-calorie option for those watching their weight or following a calorie-controlled diet.

Check out the recipe of oil-less twist on classic Paneer Bhurji below -

Ingredients:

250 grams paneer (cottage cheese), cubed

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tomatoes, finely chopped

1 green chili, finely chopped (optional, adjust according to taste)

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

1/2 teaspoon garam masala

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

Method:

Step 1 - In a dry non-stick pan, roast the coriander powder and cumin powder on low heat for about 1-2 minutes until fragrant. Be careful not to burn them. Remove from heat and set aside.

Step 2 - Once the onions are browned, add the chopped tomatoes, green chili (if using), ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, and roasted coriander and cumin powder. Cook this mixture until the tomatoes are soft and everything is well combined. You might need to sprinkle a little water to prevent sticking.

Step 3 - Finally, add the cubed paneer and garam masala to the tomato-onion mixture. Mix gently to coat the paneer with the spices. Cook for another 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld together. Adjust salt if needed. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot.

(Recipe: Nidhi Goel)