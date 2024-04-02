International Carrot Day 2024: 4 mouthwatering carrot dessert recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

International Carrot Day, or Carrot Day, is celebrated every year on April 4 and is the highlight for carrot lovers around the world. It is the day when the carrot is celebrated with parties, activities and other related festivities are held. On this day let's honour the adaptable vegetable that not only adds nutrition to our meals but also sweetness to our desserts. Carrots excel in desserts as well as in salads and savoury dishes. From the traditional cake with cream cheese frosting to creative creations such as soufflé and carrot halwa, there are many different delights ready to tempt your taste buds. So put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking! (Also read: Sugar-free carrot cake to flavourful salad; heart-friendly carrot recipes to try ) Celebrate International Carrot Day with a sweet twist with irresistible carrot dessert recipes. (Pixabay)

Delicious Dessert Recipes You Must-Try

1. Carrot Halwa Fudge

(Recipe by Chef Vineet Bhatia)

Carrot Halwa Fudge recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

750ml milk

350g carrots, grated

125g sugar

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

60g cashew nuts, broken

40g butter, unsalted

Method:

1. In a heavy-bottomed pan pour in the milk and add the grated carrots.

2. Bring the milk to a boil, reduce the heat and cook until the carrots are cooked and the milk has almost evaporated.

3. Add the cashew nuts and sugar, cook till the sugar melts and mixes with the carrot mixture.

4. Add the butter and cardamom powder, cook the carrot fudge till the spice and butter glaze the carrots.

5. Remove the pan from the heat and serve the carrot fudge warm.

6. Garnish the fudge with silver leaf or dry fruits of your choice, classically its cashew nuts or pistachio.

2. Carrot Walnut Cake

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Carrot Walnut Cake recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup grated carrot

2-3 tbsps chopped walnuts

1½ cups brown sugar

1½ cups oil + for greasing

3 eggs, whisked

1 tsp cinnamon powder

½ tsp nutmeg powder

¼ tsp clove powder

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla essence

2 cups refined flour (maida)

Fresh rosemary sprigs for garnish

Ready-made butter cream as required

Fresh blueberry halves to serve

Fresh strawberry quarters to serve

Icing sugar for dusting

Method:

1. Preheat the oven at 180ºC.

2. Take brown sugar in a large bowl, add oil and beat with an electric beater till the mixture is well combined.

3. Stir in the eggs and continue to beat till light. Add cinnamon powder, nutmeg powder and clove powder and mix well.

4. Add the baking powder, baking soda, salt, carrot, vanilla essence and mix well. Sprinkle the chopped walnuts and mix well.

5. Add the flour and gently fold till well combined.

6. Grease a silicon cake mould with some oil and transfer the batter into it. Tap a few times. Place it in the preheated oven and bake for 35-40 minutes. Take the cake out of the oven and allow to cool to room temperature.

7. Garnish with rosemary sprigs and pipe out the butter cream on the sides and top of the cake. Place some fresh blueberries, strawberries and ust the icing sugar. Cut into wedges. Serve.

3. Chocolate Carrot Loaf

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Chocolate Carrot Loaf recipe (Pinterest)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp cocoa powder

¾ cup grated carrot

¾ cup plain flour (maida)

2 tbsp castor sugar

½ cup melted butter

½ cup condensed milk

¼ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

2 tsp honey

A pinch of salt

½ tsp vanilla essence

2 tbsp chopped walnuts (akhrot)

2 tbsp raisins (kismis)

Method:

1. Combine all the ingredients in a deep bowl and fold gently into a smooth batter making sure that no lumps remain.

2. Pour the batter into a greased and dusted 150 mm. (6") x 87 mm. (3½ ") loaf tin, pat the tin lightly so that the batter spreads evenly.

3. Bake in a pre-heated oven at 180°C (360°F) for 40 minutes.

4. Cool it, loosen the edges using a knife and demould it by inverting the tin over a rack and tap gently to unmould the loaf.

5. Cut into slices and serve immediately or store in an air-tight container. Use as required.

4. Carrot Oats Kheer

(Recipe by Chef Vineet Bhatia)

Carrot Oats Kheer recipe(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

120g carrots, grated

500ml milk

10g semolina, roasted

20g quick oats

60g sugar

1 teaspoon green cardamom powder

Method:

1. Pour milk into a heavy bottomed pan, add grated carrots and bring the milk to a boil.

2. Reduce heat and simmer until the milk is reduced to almost 1/4.

3. Now add the roasted semolina, quick oats and sugar. Cook the mixture on low heat to ensure the oats and semolina are cooked.

4. Now add the sugar and cook on low heat until the sugar dissolves, the mixture will slightly thin down because of the sugar (if you prefer to have the kheer a little runny, you can always add some milk.

5. Lastly add the green cardamom powder, stir it into the kheer and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes for the flavour of the cardamom to be absorbed in the kheer.