Makar Sankranti 2025: Til gud laddu to urad dal khichdi, traditional recipes to savour on this day

Makar Sankranti, a vibrant harvest festival celebrated across India, is a time for gratitude, joy, and indulging in traditional delicacies. This year, the festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm on Tuesday, January 14. Known for its symbolic use of ingredients like sesame seeds, jaggery, and grains, the festival represents warmth, abundance, and prosperity. To make your celebration extra special, here are some traditional recipes to savour on this day. (Also read: Makar Sankranti 2025: When is Makar Sankranti? Know the correct date and shubh muhurat ) Makar Sankranti 2025: Makar Sankranti celebrates the harvest with traditional foods like urad dal khichdi and sesame laddus.(Pinterest)

1. Urad Dal Khichdi

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Urad Dal Khichdi is a comforting and nutritious one-pot meal made with split black gram, rice, and flavourful spices.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

½ cup split urad dal

1 cup short-grain rice

3 cups water

10-12 baby new potatoes

½ cup shelled fresh peas

3-4 tbsp ghee

¼ tsp hing

1 tsp cumin seeds

3-4 whole red chillies

1 cinnamon stick

4-5 cloves

2 black cardamoms

3 green chillies

2 ginger

Salt to taste

Accompaniments: ghee, papad, pickles, yoghurt, chutney.

Method:

1. Wash the rice and the dal and soak for a few minutes.

2. Wash the baby potatoes well and cut them into halves.

3. Crush the green chillies and ginger in a mortar and pestle.

4. Heat the ghee in a pressure cooker. Add the hing followed by the whole spices and allow to splutter.

5. Add the crushed ginger and chillies. Sauté till fragrant. Add the potatoes and the peas and mix well. Saute for a few minutes.

6. Add the drained dal and rice, turmeric powder, 3 cups water, and salt to taste and pressure cook for 2 whistles. Allow the pressure to release. Open the pressure cooker, fluff well, and serve with accompaniments.

2. Til Gud Laddu

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Til Gud Ladoo is a festive sweet made with sesame seeds and jaggery.(Pinterest)

Ingredients:

1 cup + 2 tbsp (170 grams) white sesame seeds

1/4 cup peanuts

3/4 cup (150 grams) jaggery

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

1/2 tbsp ghee

Ghee as required (for coating your hands)

Method:

1. Set a pan over a high flame and heat it well, then lower the flame and add the white sesame seeds. Dry roast them over a low flame while stirring them continuously until they turn golden in colour.

2. Once the white sesame seeds turn golden, transfer them into a bowl and remove the two tablespoons of the extra sesame seeds, we will add them into the mixture further in the recipe, let the sesame seeds cool down completely.

3. Further heat the same pan, and once it gets hot, lower the flame and add the peanuts and dry roast them over low flame until they turn light golden brown.

4. Once the peanuts turn light golden brown, transfer them into a bowl and cool them down completely, then transfer them onto a clean cloth then crush them by applying pressure using a rolling pin, make sure you only crush them coarsely, you can also do this with the help of a knife.

5. Further transfer the cooled down white sesame seeds into a mixer grinder jar along with jaggery, green cardamom powder and ghee, grind all the ingredients into a semi-coarse mixture using pulse mode, make sure you that don’t keep the grinder on or else the mixture will turn pasty.

6. Transfer the ground mixture to a large plate & add the crushed peanuts and the reserved sesame seeds.

7. Mix well using your hands to incorporate the peanuts & sesame seeds.

8. Further grease your hands with ghee, take a small portion of the mixture and form it into a round shape. Shape the rest of the mixture similarly.

9. Your quick and easy soft til gud laddoos are ready.

3. Peanut Laddo

(Recipe by Chef Tarla Dalal)

Peanut Chikki is a crunchy sweet made with peanuts and jaggery.(Freepik)

Ingredients:

2 cups chopped jaggery (gur)

2 cups roasted peanut halves

Method:

1. To make peanut chikki, heat an aluminium kadhai on a high flame.

2. Add the jaggery, mix well and cook on a high flame for 2 minutes while stirring continuously.

3. Lower the flame to slow and keep stirring continuously for 3 minutes till it foams and changes colour.

4. Switch off the flame and keep stirring for a few more seconds. Add the roasted peanuts and mix very well.

5. Put it on a greased platform while mixing it upside down using a flat ladle.

6. Pat the mixture with greased hands and roll it using a greased rolling pin to make a 275 mm. (11”) diameter circle.

7. While rolling, make sure it does not stick on the platform. If it sticks, loosen it using a flat ladle and roll again.

8. Cut immediately using a sharp knife into equal squares. Cool completely.

9. Break the peanut chikki into pieces and store it in an airtight container in a cool and dry place.