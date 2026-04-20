‘Most illegal food in India' recipe uses milk instead of water in Maggi: Mumbai-based Dutch influencer shows how to make

“An Indian taught me how to make the most illegal food in India,” says Ivana at the beginning of her Instagram video, holding a bowl of prepared Maggi. She proceeds to show the making of the dish, saying, “This is the part where it gets illegal because we are going to use instead of regular water.”

Ivana Perkovic is a Dutch travel and lifestyle influencer who lives in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram on April 19, she shared her favourite method to make the instant noodle that has the internet talking.

While everyone has their own preferences on how best to prepare this beloved dish, one woman claims to have come across a recipe that seems to border on “illegal” - Maggi prepared with milk instead of water !

In any desi household, Maggi needs no introduction. It is the go-to food for youngsters who are at the cusp of their culinary journey, and for bachelors who simply want an easy-to-make dish that is as tasty as it is filling.

The simplest way to prepare Maggi, as printed on the packaging, is to first break the noodle cake into four parts, then add it along with the spice mix to approximately 220ml or one cup of boiling water. It is then supposed to be stirred occasionally and cooked for two minutes in an open pan, taken off the heat and rested for one minute, and then served warm.

What Ivana does instead is take a larger quantity of milk (approximately two and a half cups) instead of water, boil it, and follow exactly the same steps as mentioned above. The result, she says, is simply delicious.

“You are thinking, why is this so special? Well, try it out and then tell me,” Ivana says in the video. “It is crazy how these spices work with the milk. See how this is nicely thickening up? And it even has the colour of cheese? Like, what is this magic?”

“Cheesy milk maggi without actual cheese. I don’t care if this is illegal, it is hands down the biggest food hack I have learned in my life,” she states, adding in the caption, “It's illegal...because it's sooo addictive.”

Ivana Perkovic’s recipe has piqued netizen’s interest Ivana’s recipe managed to get the attention of netizens on the platform, some of whom vouched for the hack while others shared their interest in trying it out.

“I eat it but this much milk is not required half cup milk with water works n yes it's yummy,” shared one person.

“I bet this would taste even better with coconut milk,” suggested another.

A third observed, “This is heavenly, actually.”

“Mag and cheese,” quipped a fourth.

Yet another quipped, “It looks like super satisfying comfort food… definitely illegal.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only.