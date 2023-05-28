National Biscuit Day 2023: Mouthwatering biscuit cake and pudding recipes to treat your taste buds

Biscuits are among the most popular snacks across the globe and are enjoyed in different flavours, textures, shapes and sizes. Soft or crunchy, sweet or salty, plain or with cream - biscuits are a universal favourite for kids and adults alike. Often paired with tea, many people either begin their day with them or have them as part of evening snack. Biscuit crumbs can also be used in many dessert recipes like cakes, pies, trifles among others. In many traditions, biscuits hold cultural significance and are part of festivities and celebrations which makes them even more popular. To celebrate this popular snack, National Biscuit Day is observed every year on May 29 (Monday) by biscuit lovers across the world. (Also read: National Oreo Cookie Day: Delicious Oreo dessert recipes to try at home)

