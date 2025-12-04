National Cookie Day 2025: Celebrate with these 3 simple and delicious homemade cookie recipes

National Cookie Day 2025 celebrates the universal love for cookies, the snack that fits every mood. From study sessions to late-night cravings, cookies are everyone’s favourite. To mark the day with sweetness, here are some quick and easy cookie recipes by Food and Wine that anyone can prepare at home. Simple cookie recipes(Pixabay)

1. Oaty Cranberry Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients

• 2 cups all-purpose flour

• 1 cup rolled oats

• 1 tsp baking powder

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 tsp kosher salt

• 2½ sticks unsalted butter (room temperature)

• 1 cup light brown sugar

• ½ cup granulated sugar

• 1 large egg + 1 egg yolk

• 1 tbsp vanilla extract

• 1½ cups chocolate chips

• 1½ cups dried cranberries

Steps

Preheat the oven to 325°F. Mix flour, oats, baking powder, baking soda, and salt in a bowl. In another bowl, beat butter and sugar until creamy. Add the egg, egg yolk, and vanilla. Mix in the dry ingredients, then add chocolate chips and cranberries. Scoop teaspoons of dough onto a tray and bake for 12–15 minutes until edges turn golden. Cool completely before serving.

2. Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

• 1 cup smooth peanut butter

• 1 cup sugar

• 1 tsp baking soda

• 1 extra-large egg (lightly beaten)

• 2 tbsp chopped peanuts (optional)

• ¼ cup mini chocolate chips (optional)

Steps

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Mix peanut butter, sugar, baking soda and egg in a bowl. Stir in peanuts and chocolate chips. Roll tablespoons of dough into balls, place on a baking sheet, and press with a fork to make a crosshatch. Bake for 15 minutes until lightly browned. Let them cool before eating.

3. Chocolate Chunk Cookie for One

Ingredients

• 1 tbsp unsalted butter

• 1 tbsp light brown sugar

• 1 tsp granulated sugar

• ⅛ tsp vanilla

• Pinch of salt

• 2 tbsp all-purpose flour

• 1½ tbsp dark chocolate chunks

Steps

Preheat a toaster oven to 350°F. Soften butter in a bowl, mix in sugars, vanilla, and salt. Add flour and chocolate chunks. Place the dough on a lined tray and sprinkle salt on top. Bake 13–15 minutes until lightly browned, then let it cool slightly.

Must try these super delicious recipes and make your day sweeter with scrumptious cookies. Bake it with your family, friends, or alone, and add a little sweetness to your day.