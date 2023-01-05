National Keto Day: 3 delicious and easy keto-friendly recipes you must try

National Keto Day is observed every year on January 5. On this day, we are reminded that people who follow ketogenic diets severely restrict their intake of carbohydrates to the point that their bodies begin to use fat for fuel rather than carbohydrates. Fat usage for energy leads to weight reduction, but it also prevents seizures in epileptic patients and has been found to improve cognitive brain function. Keto continues to be one of the top buzzwords when it comes to dieting and nutrition, due to its effectiveness and the numerous health benefits it offers in addition to weight reduction. To help you reach your weight loss goals on your fitness journey we have listed down below some delicious and easy-to-make keto-friendly recipes. (Also read: What can you eat on a vegan keto diet? Fitness experts answer )

Keto chicken curry

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Keto chicken curry(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

750 grams chicken, cut into 2 inches on the bone

4 tbsps full-fat yogurt

2 tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 small onion

1 large tomato

3 tbsps butter

6-8 black peppercorns

1 bay leaf

2 green cardamoms

2 cloves

1 tbsp coriander powder

2 tsp cumin powder

3 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

½ tsp garam masala powder

Coriander sprig for garnish

Method:

1. Take chicken in a bowl, add yogurt, red chilli powder, salt, turmeric powder, ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and mix well. Set aside for 30 minutes.

2. Finely chop onion and finely chop tomato, set aside.

3. Heat butter in a non-stick deep pan, add black peppercorns, bay leaf, green cardamoms, cloves and sauté till fragrant. Add the chopped onion and saute it till golden brown.

4. Add tomato and salt, mix well, cover and cook till the tomato turns soft and pulpy.

5. Add coriander powder, cumin powder, and mix well. Add marinated chicken and sauté on high heat 4-5 minutes.

6. Add chopped coriander and 2½ cups water and mix well. Cover and cook till the chicken is ¾ cooked.

7. Add garam masala powder and mix well. Cover and cook till the chicken is cooked completely.

8. Transfer into a serving bowl, garnish with coriander sprig and serve hot.

2. Keto brownie

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Keto brownie(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

1 cup almond flour

¼ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup erythritol

½ tsp baking powder

1¼ cups butter

50 gms dark chocolate (90%), chopped + for sprinkling

3 eggs

2 tbsps roughly chopped walnuts + for sprinkling

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Combine almond flour, cocoa powder, erythritol and baking powder in a large bowl.

2. Take butter and chocolate in a bowl and melt them in the microwave.

3. Break in the eggs in another large bowl and beat with an electric beater till light and fluffy. Add the melted chocolate and butter into it and whisk again.

4. Add the almond flour mixture and whisk till combined. Add walnuts and mix.

5. Transfer the batter into a greased and lined 8-inch square mould and spread it evenly. Sprinkle walnut and chocolate on top and place the mould in the preheated oven and bake for 35-40 minutes.

6. Bring the brownie out of the oven and allow it to cool to room temperature. De-mould and cut into squares and serve.

3. Keto lasagna

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Keto lasagna(Unsplash)

Ingredients:

200 grams of boneless chicken breasts

1 medium green zucchini

1 medium yellow zucchini

Salt to taste

Black pepper powder to taste

4 large tomatoes, blanched and peeled

2 tbsps butter

6-8 garlic cloves, finely chopped

A pinch of sugar

6-8 fresh basil leaves

A pinch of paprika powder

¾ cup grated mozzarella cheese

½ cup grated processed cheese

Parsley sprig for garnish

Method:

1. Bring sufficient water to a boil in a deep pan. Add salt and chicken breasts, cook on medium heat for 5-6 minutes. Remove the chicken and transfer on onto a plate.

2. Shred the chicken breasts using forks. Set aside.

3. Thinly slice green zucchini and yellow zucchini using a slicer. Sprinkle some salt and black pepper powder and gently toss. Set aside for 5-10 minutes to marinate.

4. Take tomatoes in a blender jar. Blend to a fine paste. Heat butter in a non-stick pan, add garlic and sauté till golden brown.

5. Add the prepared tomato puree, salt, sugar and mix well. Tear and add fresh basil leaves and paprika powder. Mix well, cover and cook for 6-8 minutes. Take the pan off the heat.

6. Preheat the oven to 180˚C. Add a little sauce at the bottom of a glass casserole. Arrange a layer of zucchini slices and top up with a portion of the shredded chicken.

7. Add a layer of the sauce and repeat the process till all the zucchini slices, chicken and sauce are used up.

8. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and processed cheese. Bake for 6-8 minutes.

9. Garnish with parsley sprig and serve hot.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter