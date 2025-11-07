No plans for the weekend? Bake these 3 artisanal breads to unwind and relax

Weekend is the moment to unwind and relax after a long week of work and responsibilities. But this relaxation can often feel unfulfilling when you give in to the temptations of doomscrolling, binge-watching, or bedrotting the entire weekend. And in the end, you end up feeling guilty for wasting the time. But how about taking on a creative project that will make you feel refreshed and productive? Keep yourself busy this weekend and make tasty bread recipes at home. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Baking bread is a weekend hobby that you can take up. Creating something with your own hands feels rewarding and purposeful, unlike mindful content consumption, where hours slip by and you don't feel any better.

Instead of scrolling, try kneading to create artisanal breads. And you are not alone in taking up baking as a hobby.

Popstar Taylor Swift has recently been very vocal about her love for baking sourdough. She first opened up about it on the New Heights podcast. Even in her music video, The Fate of Ophelia, she has added her own baked sourdough and integrated it into the set of the music video.

It's a casual reminder that baking is a powerful creative outlet and stress-buster, even for global superstars.

If you are feeling inspired and want to relax Taylor Swift style, then consider baking your own artisanal bread this weekend. HT Lifestyle has curated three recipes from chefs, which you can try:

1. Sourdough

Recipe by Chef Saurabh Sharma Sarswat, Executive Sous Chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas, US

Sourdough bread has a crispy crust and ideal for healthy sandwiches. (Picture credit: Unsplash)

Ingredients

Active sourdough starter – 150 g

Bread flour – 500 g

Whole wheat flour – 50 g (optional for flavour)

Water – 350 ml, lukewarm

Salt – 10 g

Method

In a large bowl, mix bread flour, whole wheat flour, and water.

Cover and rest for 30–60 minutes.

Add sourdough starter (150 g) and salt (10 g).

Mix until fully incorporated.

Knead 8–10 minutes until dough is smooth and elastic.

Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl.

Cover and ferment 4–6 hours at room temperature.

During the first 2 hours, perform stretch and fold every 30 minutes.

Shape dough into a tight boule or batard.

Place in a floured banneton or bowl.

Cover and proof 2–4 hours until nearly doubled (or refrigerate overnight for more flavour).

Preheat oven to 250°C with a baking stone or Dutch oven. Score the dough.

Bake 20 minutes with steam, then reduce to 220°C and bake 20–25 minutes more.

Cool completely on a wire rack before slicing.

Tips: Use room temperature water for active fermentation. Sourdough improves in flavour with longer fermentation (overnight in the fridge). Steam in the oven helps form a crispy crust.

2. Floral Focaccia

Recipe by Chef Avinash Gupta, head bakery and pastry chef at SEED & BLOOM, Abu Dhabi

Add a floral twist to your baked bread. (Picture credit: Chef Avinash Gupta)

Ingredients

1 kg T55 flour (or bread flour)

500 g mother starter (sourdough preferment)

600 ml water

20 g salt

20 g fresh yeast

300 ml olive oil

5 g dried oregano

5 g fresh rosemary

3 g fresh thyme

5 g bread improver (optional)

For Floral Decoration (optional):

Sliced bell peppers

Sundried tomatoes

Olives

Red onion slices

Zaatar

Fresh herbs (parsley, basil, rosemary)

Method

In a large bowl, combine flour, water, yeast, salt, olive oil, herbs, bread improver, and starter.

Mix until a soft and slightly sticky dough forms.

Rest for 20 minutes, then fold the dough to build structure.

Divide the dough into three pieces of 700g each.

Spread each dough into a greased tray and let it proof for 1–2 hours until puffy.

Dimple the dough with your fingers and drizzle olive oil on top.

Decorate with vegetables and herbs in floral patterns.

Bake at 200°C for 25–30 minutes, with steam if available.

Brush with olive oil after baking for shine.

Topping ideas: Sundried tomatoes and olives, onion and zaatar, colourful vegetable flowers.

3. Pane Toscano (Tuscan saltless bread)

Recipe by Chef Saurabh Sharma Sarswat, Executive Sous Chef at Namak Indian Restaurant & Bar, Dallas, US

Pane Toscano is famous for being traditionally saltless, soft inside, with a thick crust.(Picture credit: Chef Saurabh )

Ingredients

Strong bread flour – 500 g

Water – 320 ml, lukewarm

Fresh yeast – 15 g (or 5 g dry yeast)

Sugar – 5 g (optional, helps yeast bloom)

Olive oil – 15 ml (optional, enriches crumb)

Salt

Method

Dissolve yeast (15 g) and sugar (5 g) in lukewarm water (50–60°C).

Let sit10 minutes until frothy.

In a large bowl, combine flour and water–yeast mixture.

Mix until a shaggy dough forms.

Add olive oil (15 ml) if using.

Knead 10–12 minutes until smooth and elastic.

Place dough in a lightly oiled bowl.

Cover and let rise 2 hours until doubled.

Shape dough into a round or oval loaf.

Place on a baking tray lined with parchment or a floured cloth.

Cover and proof 1–1.5 hours.

Preheat oven to220°C. Score the top with a sharp knife.

Bake 25 minutes, then lower heat to 200°C and bake 15–20 more minutes until deep golden. Cool completely before slicing.

Tips: Authentic Tuscan bread is always saltless, perfect for pairing with cured meats, cheeses, and soups. A thick crust forms if baked directly on a preheated stone or heavy tray.